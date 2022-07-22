Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.68 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.3 -0.60 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.314 +0.382 +4.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.214 +0.065 +2.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 93.00 -3.53 -3.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.214 +0.065 +2.06%

Graph down Marine 23 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 23 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 235 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 23 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.92 -3.40 -4.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 82.25 -3.53 -4.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 98.50 -3.53 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 96.75 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 94.65 -3.53 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 93.90 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 97.45 -3.53 -3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices

China May See An Unprecedented Drop In LNG Imports This Year

High Gasoline Prices Force Biden To Play Nice With Saudi Arabia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

ExxonMobil, which has so far found 11 billion barrels of oil at place offshore Guyana, is seeking environmental approval to drill another 35 wells on the very prolific Stabroek Block offshore the South American country beginning in 2023.  

Exxon’s local subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has applied with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Guyana for the massive drilling campaign, expected to begin next year and end in 2028, Oil & Gas Journal reports

The application, seen by Guyana’s Kaieteur News, says that “The exact locations of the 35 exploration/appraisal wells comprising the Project have not yet been finalized. While some of the 35 wells will be drilled for exploration purposes, it is also possible that some of the wells may be drilled as appraisal wells within the proximity of previously drilled exploration areas. Therefore, four areas of interest have been identified within the Stabroek Block as the possible locations for the proposed 35 exploration/appraisal wells to occur.” 

Exxon has helped make Guyana the latest oil-producing and oil-exporting nation in late 2019. Since 2015, when it first discovered oil offshore Guyana, Exxon has made more than 20 discoveries in the waters of the South American nation.

In February this year, Exxon said it started production at Guyana’s second offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block, Liza Phase 2, bringing total production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day (bpd). Production at the Liza Unity floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is expected to reach its target of 220,000 bpd this year, and adds to the more than 120,000 bpd of capacity at the Liza Phase 1 project that launched in December 2019.

In April, Exxon approved its fourth offshore project in Guyana, at Yellowtail, which is expected to produce 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting in 2025.

By 2027, Exxon plans to produce more than 850,000 bpd from Guyana’s offshore, the U.S. supermajor said in a presentation on its investor day in March.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

