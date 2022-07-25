U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 96.70 +2.00 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 49 mins 104.9 +1.72 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.6 +1.24 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 8.727 +0.428 +5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 26 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 26 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 238 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 26 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 80.60 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 96.85 -1.65 -1.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 95.10 -1.65 -1.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 93.00 -1.65 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 92.25 -1.65 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 95.80 -1.65 -1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 90.45 -1.65 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 89.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 11 hours "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows

Libya To Resume Oil Exports After Lifting Force Majeure

Libya To Resume Oil Exports After Lifting Force Majeure

Libya will begin loading oil…

The Middle East Oil Bonanza Will Slow In 2023

The Middle East Oil Bonanza Will Slow In 2023

While high oil prices have…

Oil Prices Plunge 4% As Market Braces For Oversized Interest Rate Hike

Oil Prices Plunge 4% As Market Braces For Oversized Interest Rate Hike

Oil prices plunged early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

By Irina Slav - Jul 25, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT
  • The U.S. will end SPR releases as scheduled this fall.
  • Special Coordinator Hochstein: "We can't be an oil supplier. It's a reserve and so we have to keep that,"
  • Hochstein doesn't expect end of SPR releases to result in oil price spikes.
Join Our Community

The record-high release of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve will end as scheduled this fall, the White House's Special Presidential Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein told Yahoo Finance.

"We can't be an oil supplier. It's a reserve and so we have to keep that," Hochstein said, adding that he did not expect this to lead to price spikes because the oil industry was already preparing to increase production once the SPR release ended.

"There's a little bit of hysteria at the moment in the analysis of oil markets," Hochstein said, adding that he had had conversations with oil companies and had their word they would increase production to replace the oil that is currently coming out of the SPR.

The plan, announced in April, saw a total of 180 million barrels of crude being released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the inexorable increase in oil prices amid a tight market, at a rate of some 1 million bpd. Some of that oil reportedly ended up getting exported, including to China, which prompted some

When the plan was announced, there were warnings that it could backfire, pushing prices higher instead of lower because the SPR would need to be replenished after this substantial draw.

Currently, oil prices—and gasoline prices in the U.S.—are down, but this has less to do with the SPR release than with worry that the Fed will hike rates again and more sharply, which could in turn lead to a slowdown in economic growth. The supply environment remains tight.

This might change, however, according to Hochstein, who told Yahoo Finance that several oil industry CEOs had assured him that they will be boosting production by a combined 800,000 bpd to 1 million bpd by the end of the year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

Next Post

Will Russia Cut Natural Gas Flows To Europe?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com