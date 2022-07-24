Record Profits Could Convince Oil Majors To Hike Dividends

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.00 -0.70 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 102.6 -0.61 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.415 +0.116 +1.40%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 3.205 -0.018 -0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%
Chart Mars US 1 min 91.30 -1.70 -1.83%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.205 -0.018 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 25 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 25 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 237 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 25 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 82.25 -3.53 -4.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 98.50 -3.53 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 96.75 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 94.65 -3.53 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 93.90 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 97.45 -3.53 -3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 1 hour "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices

Halliburton Warns Significant Frack Growth May Be Impossible This Year

Halliburton Warns Significant Frack Growth May Be Impossible This Year

Divestment and decarbonization have led…

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

In their desperation to secure…

The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

While the North Sea has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Record Profits Could Convince Oil Majors To Hike Dividends

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 24, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Strong up-and-downstream performance make for strong big oil earnings expectations.
  • Oil majors’ refining divisions are set to outperform.
  • European oil majors are expected to boost share buybacks and hike dividends.
Join Our Community

The world’s largest international oil and gas companies are expected to accelerate share repurchases, and some could raise dividends next week when Big Oil is expected to report another very strong quarter. Shareholders could be in for higher returns as Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Exxon, and Chevron are all forecast to post exceptional and possibly record quarterly earnings for the second quarter due to high commodity prices and multi-year-high refining margins. 

Some of the top international oil majors have already announced expectations of blockbuster earnings—especially in their refining divisions—for Q2. Analysts expect at least some of them to step up share buybacks and some even to announce an increase in dividends amid record cash flows and record or near-record earnings. 

The second-quarter earnings for the top majors are forecast to be even higher than the already blockbuster earnings reported for the first quarter. Oil above $100 per barrel throughout the second quarter and surging refining margins amid rebounding gasoline demand will help Big Oil beat in Q2 the blowout earnings from Q1, companies signaled and analysts say. 

Big Oil’s shareholders could see their returns much improved in the coming months as companies report Q2 earnings over the next week. Previewing Q2 results, firms have said they expect “exceptional” earnings, particularly in their refining divisions. 

France’s supermajor TotalEnergies said last week that “Refining & Chemicals results are expected to be exceptional given the very high levels of distillate and gasoline cracks.” ExxonMobil said in an SEC filing in early July that the rise in industry margins is set to add between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion to its Q2 results. At Shell, the refining margin nearly tripled in Q2 compared to Q1 and is expected to add between $800 million and $1.2 billion to the second quarter results of Shell’s Products division compared to the first quarter of 2022.  

So when Big Oil reports Q2 earnings, the market will be watching how much of those exceptional earnings will be returned to shareholders. 

Related: China May See An Unprecedented Drop In LNG Imports This Year

Europe’s biggest firms—Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies—are expected to boost share repurchases. Some analysts expect that Shell could announce a further dividend increase. 

“Based on a $70 long-term oil price, we see significant potential for Shell to increase its dividend and guide towards longer-term dividend growth,” Jonathan Waghorn, portfolio manager at the Guinness Global Energy fund, told Reuters.

BP could also bump up its dividend by 4% or possibly more, according to HSBC analysts cited by Reuters. 

The U.S. supermajors Exxon and Chevron could refrain from further upward targets on share repurchases after recently revising up their buyback plans. 

After doubling Q1 earnings, Exxon announced at the end of April that it would triple its share repurchase program up to a total of $30 billion through 2023. Chevron, in early March, raised its share buyback guidance to $5 - $10 billion per year, up from prior guidance of $3 to $5 billion per year.

“With the increase in our dividend and buybacks in the middle of our updated guidance range, cash returned to shareholders is expected to grow more than 50% from last year,” Chevron’s CFO Pierre Breber said at the time. 

The blockbuster earnings have already drawn the attention of policymakers. 

The UK, home to Shell and BP, introduced a windfall tax of 25%, a new temporary 25% Energy Profits Levy for oil and gas companies, reflecting their extraordinary profits as oil and gas prices surged. 

In the United States, President Joe Biden continues to call out oil companies for their profits and to call on them to pass on to consumers the 20% drop in oil prices since mid-June.  

“Exxon made more money than God this year,” President Biden said earlier this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Heatwaves Could Cause Energy Crunch In Central Asia
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com