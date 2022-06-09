Shrinking Spare Capacity Will Only Send Oil Prices Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 121.3 -0.18 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 122.8 -0.26 -0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.015 +0.052 +0.58%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.411 +0.007 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.270 -0.006 -0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 1 min 115.3 -0.75 -0.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.270 -0.006 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 118.8 +2.29 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 122.4 +2.31 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 119.0 +0.85 +0.72%
Graph down Basra Light 192 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 128.7 +0.86 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 127.3 +1.11 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 98.87 +1.96 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 108.0 +2.70 +2.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 124.3 +2.70 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 122.5 +2.70 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 120.4 +2.70 +2.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 119.7 +2.70 +2.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 123.2 +2.70 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 117.9 +2.70 +2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 111.8 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.2 +1.66 +1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 112.3 +2.50 +2.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.7 +2.80 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 10 hours "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 12 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 3 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 10 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

Gasoline prices have surged to…

Russia Holds Grain Hostage, Demands The West Lift Sanctions

Russia Holds Grain Hostage, Demands The West Lift Sanctions

Turkey is in talks with…

Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

The Biden Administration is reportedly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shrinking Spare Capacity Will Only Send Oil Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Jun 09, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The decision by OPEC+ to boost its production quotas did not have the desired effect on oil markets, with prices having increased since then.
  • One of the main reasons for this upward pressure is that the world’s spare oil production capacity is extremely tight.
  • With so little spare capacity, the risk of Libya going offline or a major hurricane-induced disruption in the Gulf of Mexico has oil markets worried.
Join Our Community

When OPEC+ agreed to boost its monthly production growth target from 432,000 bpd to 648,000 bpd last week, many politicians in Europe and the White House across the Atlantic must have breathed a sigh of relief. But it wasn't a lengthy relief. Following the OPEC+ announcement, oil prices should have dropped, but they didn't. Prices rose. And this wasn't just because the increase in target production growth could remain on paper only. It was because of spare capacity as well.

That the world's spare oil production capacity is quite tight has been known for a while now. There have been warnings that underinvestment in new oil exploration, in large part a result of the investor shift to ESG opportunities and government policies discouraging more investment in oil, will lead to lower spare capacity. Yet these warnings remained largely unheeded.

Across OPEC+, there are only a few countries that can actually boost their oil production in a palpable way. And their combined spare capacity is not all that great. It is also falling.

According to conservative estimates, cited by Reuters, OPEC's spare production capacity could slip below 1 million barrels daily by the end of this year. This is equal to less than 1 percent of global demand.

According to the EIA, the situation looks a lot better, with OPEC's spare capacity at around 3 million bpd right now.

And according to Energy Aspects, the spare capacity of the extended OPEC+ group is about 1 percent of global daily demand, which is currently at around 102 million barrels.

This is not a whole lot of oil production that can be tapped within 30 days, per the definition of spare capacity by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And if an outage happens somewhere in the world, it will become painfully clear exactly how little this is.

Related: Why Nuclear Energy Is More Relevant Than Ever

One energy analyst put it succinctly after OPEC+ announced the new production target.

"Saudi has to make a choice — do we let the price go higher while maintaining a super emergency, super crisis level of spare capacity?" Paul Sankey from Sankey Research told CNBC last week. "Or do we add oil into the market and go to effectively almost zero spare capacity, and then what happens if Libya goes down?"

Given that Libya "goes down" on average once a quarter and sometimes for an extended period of time and given that hurricane season is beginning in the Gulf of Mexico, the picture becomes even grimmer.

In previous years, hurricane season has taken offline the bulk of U.S. offshore oil production, which in turn accounts for 15 percent of total U.S. oil production. The bullish factors for oil seem to be just piling up.

"Saudi Arabia will be producing (about) 11 million bpd by the end of summer, and real spare capacity globally which can be brought online fairly quickly will be standing at just 1.5% of global demand," Barclays said in note, in which the bank raised its forecast for Brent crude by $11 per barrel for this year and by $23 per barrel for next year, Reuters reported this week.

If this happens, Saudi will be near its spare capacity limit: it has never produced 11 million bpd for an extended period of time, Reuters noted in the report. It probably won't do it now, either—see the choice outlined above by Sankey.

In fact, according to other forecasts, OPEC+ will go nowhere near its new target: JP Morgan sees actual output additions at 160,000 bpd in July and 170,000 bpd in August. Leaving geopolitics aside, although geopolitical considerations have a big part to play in OPEC+'s policies, there is simply not enough spare production capacity to make that production boost work.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Future Is Bright For U.S. Natural Gas Producers
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com