Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.59 -1.76 -1.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.1 -0.73 -0.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.297 +0.365 +4.60%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.203 +0.053 +1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 93.00 -3.53 -3.66%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.203 +0.053 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 23 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 235 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 23 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.92 -3.40 -4.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 82.25 -3.53 -4.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 98.50 -3.53 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 96.75 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 94.65 -3.53 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 93.90 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 97.45 -3.53 -3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices

Will Falling Oil Prices Alter The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hike Plan?

Will Falling Oil Prices Alter The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hike Plan?

Oil and gasoline prices are…

Gasoline Build Weighs On Crude Prices

Gasoline Build Weighs On Crude Prices

Crude prices were under pressure…

Halliburton Warns Significant Frack Growth May Be Impossible This Year

Halliburton Warns Significant Frack Growth May Be Impossible This Year

Divestment and decarbonization have led…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia currently generations more than 50 percent of its electricity from petroleum fuels.
  • The Kingdom is looking to pivot to renewables and natural gas to free up oil for export.
  • Renewables and natural gas could help Saudi Arabia free up as much as 1 million barrels per day of oil for exports by 2030.  
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia expects to have freed up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil for exports by 2030 by cutting its direct oil use in power generation as it looks to replace petroleum liquids with gas-powered generation and renewables, Energy Intelligence reports, quoting industry sources.

Saudi Arabia relies on crude and fuel oil for electricity generation and cranks up direct crude and fuel burns during the scorching summer months. 

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, currently generates 51 percent of its electricity from petroleum liquids, and 49 percent from natural gas, sources with knowledge of the Saudi energy mix told Energy Intelligence.   

The Saudi plan, also part of its 2060 net-zero goal, entails having up to 50 percent of electricity coming from renewable energy and up to 55 percent from gas, according to Energy Intelligence’s sources. 

In May, as temperatures rose and demand for air conditioning in the Middle East begins to surge, Saudi Arabia raised its direct use of crude oil to 582,000 bpd, up by 185,000 bpd from April, and 131,000 bpd above year-ago levels, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI), which compiles self-reported data from countries. 

This summer, direct crude and product burn at power generation plants in Saudi Arabia has accelerated, which could leave lower available crude supply for international markets, analysts say.

Reducing direct oil and petroleum liquids burned for power generation would boost the crude oil export capacity of Saudi Arabia, which has already said that its production capacity limit will be 13 million bpd when it’s reached in 2027. 

Saudi Arabia will not have additional capacity to increase production above the 13 million bpd it has pledged to have by 2027, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said last week. 

Referring to oil supply to global markets, the Crown Prince said that “The Kingdom will do its part in this regard, as it announced an increase in its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, after which the Kingdom will not have any additional capacity to increase production.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

Next Post

MI6 Chief: Iran May Not Want A Nuclear Deal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check
Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com