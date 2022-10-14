U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 85.61 -3.50 -3.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.48 -3.09 -3.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.63 -3.10 -3.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 6.453 -0.288 -4.27%
Graph down Gasoline 46 mins 2.631 -0.073 -2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 2.631 -0.073 -2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 319 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 53 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

U.S. Gulf Of Mexico Can Help Fill Global Oil Supply Gap

U.S. Gulf Of Mexico Can Help Fill Global Oil Supply Gap

One of the world’s most…

The Idea Of A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Is Gaining Popularity

The Idea Of A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Is Gaining Popularity

The EU and the UK…

Is This The Next Major Threat For Oil Demand?

Is This The Next Major Threat For Oil Demand?

Manufacturing growth in the United…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 14, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. refiners have been bracing themselves for the possibility that President Biden will impose some sort of fuel exports ban or restriction ahead of the mid-terms.
  • One industry executive said his company didn’t have a place to put the excess fuel, so would have to slow refinery runs and produce less diesel and gasoline.
  • Oil producers and energy experts have widely criticized the plan, suggesting that it could lead to job losses, productivity declines, and, in the long run, high prices.
Join Our Community

U.S. refineries are preparing themselves for the possibility that President Biden could impose a ban on fuel exports after the White House dangled the threat of the ban in front of refiners. No action has been taken to date, but with the mid-terms coming up and fuel prices continuing to rise, this could soon change. Earlier this month, the White House requested that the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) assess the potential impact of banning fuel exports – including gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products. The move suggested that President Biden may be preparing for a ban. This comes ahead of the mid-term elections, at a time when Biden is concerned about fuel prices rising even higher, and as the U.S. public battles with growing inflation levels and general economic uncertainty. 

In August, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, addressed a letter to U.S. refining companies pleading with them to increase their domestic inventories of gasoline and diesel and to shift focus away from exports. In her letter, she pointed to the potential for “emergency measures” to be taken if they could not achieve this goal. In October, she suggested that restrictions on energy exports were a possibility, and although they were not being considered “at this time,” that may change if deemed necessary.  

Refineries across the country are uncertain about whether Biden will call for a ban on fuel exports in a bid to manage high gasoline and diesel prices. Due to the ongoing insecurity, U.S. refineries are now putting contingency plans in place to be prepared for any sudden decision from the White House. 

One oil executive explained the situation: “We don't have a place to put excess fuel in the U.S," adding, "We would have to slow refinery runs to make less diesel and gasoline.” The DoE is in discussions with refineries about the impact a fuel export ban might have on the country’s energy markets, while those from the refining sector widely believe that if a ban was introduced it would not lower prices, but it may be detrimental to the sector as it would cut off foreign partners, such as those in Latin America, that continue to rely on U.S. fuel. 

 

Mike Sommers, President of the American Petroleum Institute, stated: "Banning or limiting the export of refined products would likely decrease inventory levels, reduce domestic refining capacity, put upward pressure on consumer fuel prices, and alienate U.S. allies during a time of war.” 

Biden has been putting pressure on refiners to take action to reduce fuel prices in recent months, which were exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed on Russian energy. But refiners have been struggling to respond to the pressure, suggesting that the dramatic change in demand during the pandemic has had a knock-on effect on the post-pandemic refining industry. The oil executive explained how the landscape has changed, “The U.S. lost 1 million barrels of refining capacity since COVID.” In addition, more recently, extreme weather events, such as Hurricane Ian, have threatened U.S. refining capabilities further. 

Related: Railway Strike Looms After Union Rejects Biden-Backed Labor Deal

If Biden was to introduce an export ban, it would be the most radical step taken by his administration to combat rising fuel prices. The plan has been widely criticized by both oil producers and energy experts who believe the move could drive prices even higher in the long term. In addition, it could lead to refinery closures, job losses, and productivity declines. At the same time, Biden has blamed the oil industry for making massive profits as consumers suffer but has failed to respond to the matter by introducing a windfall tax or similar policy.  

The U.S. refining industry is experiencing multi-year low inventories. Meanwhile, in October, gasoline prices rose to around $0.60 a gallon higher than in the same period in 2021 – although prices have fallen from their peak in June this year. But experts are concerned that if U.S. exports are reduced, the global fuel supply will tighten even further, raising international crude oil prices. As the price of oil makes up over 53 percent of the price of a gallon of gasoline, it could send fuel prices soaring. 

The biggest U.S. oil trade unions stated last week that they have “significant concerns” about the potential move and asked top officials in the White House to take the ban off the table. In recent months, tensions between the Biden Administration and the oil industry have risen, with rising fuel costs and high oil industry profits further aggravating the situation. The oil groups stated: “Banning or limiting the export of refined products would likely decrease inventory levels, reduce domestic refining capacity, put upward pressure on consumer fuel prices, and alienate U.S. allies during a time of war. For these reasons, we urge the Biden administration to take this option off the table.”

The White House seems unwilling to work with the oil industry, leaving refiners in limbo, uncertain about whether their exports could soon be curbed. The Biden Administration and the oil industry are at odds as Biden pursues a decrease in fuel prices at any cost, accusing oil majors of profiting at the expense of the consumer. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Cuts Could Lead To Supply Deficit In Oil Markets
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com