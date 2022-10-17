OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.53 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.91 -0.72 -0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.007 -0.446 -6.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.631 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.631 +0.000 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 321 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.36 -3.50 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 87.76 -3.50 -3.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.01 -3.50 -3.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 83.16 -3.50 -4.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.16 -3.50 -4.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 90.11 -3.50 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 79.46 -3.50 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -3.50 -4.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.64 -3.50 -4.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 46 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 15 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

BP Makes Renewable Inroads With Largest Acquisition In Years

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

U.S. energy executives have blamed…

Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

The CEO of Gazprom has…

Global Oil Demand Rebounded By 2 Million Bpd In August

Global Oil Demand Rebounded By 2 Million Bpd In August

Oil demand rebounded in August,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

By Michael Kern - Oct 17, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • In the span of a few hours, multiple OPEC+ members made statements to defend their decision to cut production in November.
  • The United States has made it clear that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members will face consequences for cutting production.
  • The message from OPEC+ was clear, the decision was unanimous, based on economic considerations, and absolutely not political.
Join Our Community

Multiple OPEC+ producers defended the group’s decision to reduce production in November in a wave of statements on Sunday and Monday, in what looked like a coordinated response to U.S. criticism of the cut.

The United States said last week there would be some consequences for Saudi Arabia for its decision together with Russia to steer OPEC+ into a large oil production cut after OPEC+ endorsed earlier this month a decision to reduce the headline production target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as of November.

A day after U.S. President Joe Biden threatened “there will be consequences” for OPEC+’s decision, Saudi Arabia came out with a statement that expressed “its total rejection” of Biden’s and other statements from Washington with regard to the decision.

“This decision was taken unanimously by all member states of the OPEC+ group,” a statement from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said last week.

Other OPEC+ producers, including the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Algeria also issued statements on Sunday and Monday, in which officials defended the cut as necessary for the market and reiterated the decision taken by the group was unanimous. 

On Sunday, Iraq’s state oil marketing company, SOMO, said in a statement carried by Reuters, “There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the best approach in dealing with the oil market conditions during the current period of uncertainty and lack of clarity is a pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides the future the guidance it needs.”

The UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “I would like to clarify that the latest OPEC+ decision, which was unanimously approved was a pure technical decision, with NO political intentions whatsoever.”

Algeria’s Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told Reuters in a statement the decision was “a purely technical response based on purely economic considerations.”

Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait also defended the OPEC+ production cut.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global Oil Demand Rebounded By 2 Million Bpd In August
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 17 2022 said:
    OPEC+ members issued statements insisting that their decision to cut production by 2.0 million barrels a day (mbd) was based purely on economic grounds and was agreed upon unanimously.

    These statements are intended to rebut claims by the United States that the decision was political and that Saudi-led OPEC+ sided with Russia.

    The truth of the matter is that Biden administration is to trying to shift the blame for its repeated failures to persuade OPEC+ particularly Saudi Arabia to cut production.

    President Biden keeps threatening both Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ with consequences. However, he should reconsider his threats because the Saudis are capable of harming both the US financial system and the US economy by undermining the petrodollar far more that the US can Saudi Arabia’s.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com