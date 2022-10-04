Europe’s Diesel Crisis Is Far From Over

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.32 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 56 mins 91.80 +2.94 +3.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.45 +2.83 +3.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.823 -0.014 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 -0.010 -0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 85.22 +3.19 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 -0.010 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.53 -1.19 -1.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.58 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.10 +1.76 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 309 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.53 +1.55 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.53 +1.57 +1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 62.38 +4.14 +7.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 85.78 +4.14 +5.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 84.03 +4.14 +5.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 81.18 +4.14 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 79.18 +4.14 +5.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 88.13 +4.14 +4.93%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 1 day ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 13 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 11 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 10 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 24 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut

Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut

Oil prices started a new…

European Gas Demand Set For Record-Breaking Decline In 2022

European Gas Demand Set For Record-Breaking Decline In 2022

European gas demand is set…

Europe Is Preparing For Power Outages This Winter

Europe Is Preparing For Power Outages This Winter

The European Union is preparing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Diesel Crisis Is Far From Over

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 04, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Europe’s diesel crisis is set to worsen as refinery maintenance and unplanned outages result in reduced supply.
  • The benchmark diesel profit margins in Europe rose last week to the highest in two weeks.
  • Wood Mackenzie: diesel stocks are unlikely to build from current levels.
Join Our Community

Europe’s diesel crunch is set to worsen in the coming months as more European refineries shut down for maintenance this month, and unplanned outages reduce supply. European fuel demand will draw additional imports from other regions, tightening further already tight global refined product markets.  The expected tightening of the diesel market in Europe will come just as the EU prepares to ban the import of Russian refined petroleum products by sea as of February 2023. 

More European Refineries Offline

The benchmark diesel profit margins in Europe rose last week to the highest in two weeks, per Reuters’ estimates, while analysts and traders told Reuters that diesel prices are set to jump amid a tightening market.

In October, major refineries across Europe will undergo planned maintenance, bringing a total of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline, according to estimates from Energy Aspects cited by Reuters. That’s higher than the September capacity under maintenance and above the five-year average before COVID.

Then there are unplanned outages, such as the current refinery outage in France due to a strike of refinery workers over disputes over pay. More than half of France’s refinery capacity is currently offline due to the strikes. Traders of diesel and other products in Europe are concerned that the uncertain timing of the return of that capacity would further tighten the market just ahead of the EU embargo on Russian oil products early next year.

Related: Shell, Aramco: There’s No Quick Fix For Tight Oil Market

Mark Williams, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie, doesn’t expect diesel stocks to build from current levels.

“We expect prices to really spike ... mid-January, probably February, but we may see a spike little bit earlier as the market starts to panic,” Williams told Reuters.

Europe Looks To Replace Russian Fuel Imports 

Europe still imports a lot of diesel from Russia, months before the embargo, and paying more for the fuel than it did for that supply back in May. But it is also looking to import more diesel from Asia and the Middle East, as flows observed by oil analytics firm Vortexa in early September showed.

Despite the fact that U.S. domestic diesel stocks are sitting at critically low levels, seaborne refined product exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast have increased in recent months, supported by growing demand from key consumers in Latin America and Europe, the latter seeking replacement barrels for Russian diesel, Pamela Munger, Senior Market Analyst at Vortexa, wrote last week. 

Industrial demand, a strong harvest season, and power generation are pulling diesel supplies to Latin America. Europe has also increased diesel imports from the U.S. Gulf Coast in the four consecutive months to September. This has given U.S. refineries a strong incentive to maximize diesel yields in the second half of this year and beyond, Vortexa’s Munger says.  

The Biden Administration has once again floated the idea of limiting U.S. fuel exports with the purpose of lowering domestic fuel prices. The industry warns that any artificially imposed limits on U.S. fuel exports could lead to potential cost increases, refinery closures, job losses, and productivity declines in America, and will only aggravate the global supply shortfall. 

Global Diesel Markets Set To Remain In Deficit 

While the crude oil market could still be in surplus, even with the EU embargo and price cap on Russian oil, “product markets, especially diesel, are expected to remain in deficit due to downstream capacity constraints outside of China,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest Oil Market Report in September.   

“The EU has so far largely maintained Russian diesel import volumes at around 600 kb/d, but from next February these volumes will need to be replaced by other sources,” the IEA said.

“The proposed price cap mechanism would also need to work in order to assure overall diesel supply for the global market is met and so that European importers can switch to flows from the US, Middle East and India. Failing that, and assuming Russia will not be able to ship diesel in significant quantities outside the price cap, European, Latin American and African importers could be competing for a rather smaller pool of available flows,” the agency noted. 

A potential savior of the tight global product market could be China, which has just issued its biggest fuel export quotas to its refiners for this year. More exports of fuels from China could alleviate the product market globally ahead of the EU embargo on imports by sea of Russian crude and refined products. 

Yet, diesel markets will remain tight, analysts say.

“Global diesel fundamentals remain strong, despite a cool down from the seasonal peak in Q2. Demand will be primarily led by Europe, which has seen diesel loadings to the region rising steadily to a four-month high of 1.9 mbd in 1H September,” Serena Huang, Head of APAC Analysis at Vortexa, said a week before the issuance of the Chinese fuel export quotas. 

Despite recent build-ups in diesel inventories in Fujairah, Singapore, and the U.S., stocks are still well below the five-year average. 

“Besides China’s diesel exports outlook, the other big wildcard that could swing the market would be how cold Europe’s winter will be this year,” Huang said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Energy Prices Push UK Construction Industry To The Brink
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com