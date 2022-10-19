Oil Inches Lower Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.90 +1.08 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.23 +1.20 +1.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.03 +0.37 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.574 -0.171 -2.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.056 +2.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 77.82 -3.24 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.056 +2.19%

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.32 -0.88 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.50 -1.02 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.52 -2.49 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 323 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.55 -3.18 -3.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.88 -2.70 -2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.82 -1.34 -1.45%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 60.82 -2.46 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.22 -2.46 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.47 -2.46 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.62 -2.46 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.32 -2.46 -3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.62 -2.46 -3.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 86.57 -2.46 -2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.92 -2.46 -3.14%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.79 -2.21 -2.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.25 -2.50 -3.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.85 -2.64 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -2.64 -3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -2.50 -3.05%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.58 -1.64 -1.74%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Inches Lower Despite Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Oct 19, 2022, 9:40 AM CDT
Crude oil prices slipped today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported crude oil inventories had shed 1.7 million barrels in the week to October 14.

This compared with an inventory build of 9.9 million barrels for the previous week and an API estimate of declines in both crude and fuels for the week to October 14.

In gasoline stocks, the EIA reported a draw of 100,000 barrels, which compared with a build of 2 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.4 million bpd in the week to October 14, which compared with 9.2 million bpd during the previous week.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 100,000 barrels for last week. This compared with two consecutive weekly draws of a combined 8.3 million barrels.

These weekly draws are contributing to the depletion of U.S. distillate stocks, which is fueling fears of a diesel shortage. Diesel supply has been tightening for months now, as the global economy emerged from pandemic restrictions with less refining capacity but strong fuel demand.

As a result, warnings are multiplying that we may be on the cusp of a diesel shortage that could prove to be even more dangerous than a crude oil shortage given diesel’s use in the transportation and agricultural industry, to mention just a couple.

Middle distillate production in the U.S. last week went up to 5 million barrels. This compared with 4.9 million bpd for the previous week.

Meanwhile, President Biden has announced the release of another 15 million barrels of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve, which would complete the 180-million-barrel release program announced earlier this year to counter soaring prices at the pump.

The White House also said in a fact sheet it would start replenishing the SPR when oil prices fall to between $67 and $72 per barrel, noting this would ensure long-term demand for oil and stimulate local production.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

