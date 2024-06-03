Colombia's Oil Industry Stuck in Death Spiral

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 74.22 -2.77 -3.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 78.14 -2.97 -3.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.13 -2.73 -3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.756 +0.169 +6.53%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.336 -0.082 -3.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%
Chart Mars US 213 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.336 -0.082 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.17 -0.78 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 4 days 83.85 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.35 -1.26 -1.54%
Graph down Basra Light 917 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 80.51 -1.01 -1.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.54 -1.17 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 370 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 63.79 -0.92 -1.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.14 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.39 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.49 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.24 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 80.19 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.59 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.22 -0.92 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.22 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 -1.00 -1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

S&P Global: EU Could Finalise Russia LNG Sanctions in June

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

The creation of two possible…

Banks Remain Financially Committed to Oil Despite Transition Shift

Banks Remain Financially Committed to Oil Despite Transition Shift

The world’s 60 largest banks…

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

WTI crude oil traded below…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Colombia's Oil Industry Stuck in Death Spiral

By Matthew Smith - Jun 03, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Colombia's oil production has been in decline since the 2020 pandemic and is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Foreign investment in upstream oil and natural gas operations has plunged by a third compared to 2022.
  • Colombia's proven oil reserves can only support seven more years of operation, while natural gas reserves are expected to last only six years.
offshore oil

In a controversial move, Colombia’s leftist President, Gustavo Petro, banned awarding new hydrocarbon exploration contracts. He also sought to ban hydraulic fracturing in the conflict-riven country, which is economically dependent on petroleum extraction. Those government policies, coupled with tax hikes for Colombia’s extractive industries along with a lack of major oil and natural gas discoveries, sparked considerable speculation that the economically crucial hydrocarbon sector is in terminal decline. The last decade has been particularly turbulent for Colombia’s economically vital oil industry, especially since the 2020 pandemic, with production stuck in what can only be described as a death spiral. The outlook for Colombia’s beaten-down oil industry is bleak, despite recent efforts to lift production to one million barrels per day. The hydrocarbon sector is being buffeted by headwinds that have the potential to spark a grave energy crisis.

Data from Colombia’s oil regulator, the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH – Spanish initials), shows the country lifted an average of 779,626 barrels per day for March 2024. While this is 2% greater than a month prior and 1% higher year over year, it is well below Colombia’s pre-pandemic output of 884,876 barrels per day for March 2019. Natural gas production also appears incapable of recovering. Output of the vital fuel, considered to be the transitional fossil fuel of choice, averaged one million cubic feet per day during March 2024 or 2% less than a month prior and 6% lower year over year. That number was also lower than the 1.04 million cubic feet of natural gas pumped during March 2019. 

The decline of Colombia’s hydrocarbon output has the potential to sharply impact the Andean country’s economy, particularly weaker natural gas production. Government data shows oil is Colombia’s largest export. Petroleum shipments for 2023 earned $15.8 billion, compared to $9.2 billion for coal, the second largest export, which amounted to a third of all exports by value during that year. Those numbers emphasize the economic importance of Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector. There are also fears declining natural gas output could lead to a broader energy crisis. You see, the El Niño weather phenomenon is responsible for a drought that is severely impacting water flows at Colombia’s hydro-facilities, which generate 70% of the country’s electricity. To compensate for the sharp decline in electricity production, Bogota is seeking to bolster output from natural gas-fired plants.

Recent developments indicate Colombia’s hydrocarbon production will never return to pre-pandemic volumes, with various headwinds buffeting the oil industry’s outlook. A sharp downturn in foreign investment is materially impacting petroleum output. Private sector spending on upstream oil and natural gas operations during 2023 is estimated to have plunged by a third compared to 2022, primarily because of Bogota’s controversial plans to cease awarding exploration contracts and November 2022 tax hikes. Despite this marked decline, overall hydrocarbon spending rose by 4% because Colomba’s national oil company Ecopetrol boosted upstream expenditures. Reduced private sector investment is responsible for a decline in exploration and development activity. ANH statistics show 41 exploration wells were completed in 2023, which is 26 less than the 67 wells drilled a year prior and seven less than the 48 wells completed in 2019. Development wells also fell sharply, with 597 drilled in 2023 against 657 a year earlier.

Softer exploration and development activity is further reflected by Colombia’s rig count. Baker Hughes counted 19 active drill rigs at the end of March 2024, representing a sharp decline from the 34 rigs operating during the same period a year earlier. This number is also substantially lower than the 33 active rigs recorded for March 2019. These developments are responsible for not only declining hydrocarbon production but also Colombia’s chronic shortage of oil and natural gas reserves. The ANH announced that Colombia’s proven oil reserves (Spanish) at the end of 2023 totaled 2.02 billion barrels, which was 2.6% lower than a year prior. Meanwhile, in a devastating development, proven natural gas reserves plummeted 16% year over year to 2.4 trillion cubic feet. 

For a decade, the Andean country’s reserves have been declining, with 2023 proven oil reserves 12.5% lower than 10 years earlier, while natural gas reserves are down a whopping 49.6%. Of greater concern is that Colombia’s current oil reserves can only support another seven years of operation, while the sharp decline in natural gas means there are only six years of production remaining. This underscores the dire state of Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector, with questions arising over its long-term viability, especially if no significant oil and natural gas discoveries are made soon. The country’s main industry body Colombia’s Oil and Gas Association (ACP – Spanish initials) warned in an April 2024 statement (Spanish) that natural gas supplies were around half of their original capacity. This the ACP warned, will trigger an energy crisis with domestic natural gas supply incapable of meeting demand by 2028, further highlighting the considerable uncertainty surrounding the long-term outlook for Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector.

A chronic lack of exploration success over the last two decades, with the last world-class oil discovery occurring during the 1990s, indicates Colombia is incapable of boosting its proven hydrocarbon reserves any time soon. This demonstrates that Colombia does not possess the oil potential of its neighbors like Venezuela and Ecuador. Recent natural gas discoveries in Colombia’s Caribbean waters, including the Uchuva-1, Kronos-1, Gorgon-1, Purple Angel-1, Gorgon-2 and Glaucus-1 exploration wells, which were heralded as potential game changers have proven disappointing. The greatest expectations were held for the Orca-1 natural gas discovery located in the Tayona Orca Block, operated by Ecopetrol, in Colombia’s Caribbean waters.

Colombia Map of Offshore Hydrocarbon Blocks

Source: National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH).

Those discoveries in Colombia’s Caribbean waters near Venezuela sparked considerable speculation that the country possessed the potential to enjoy a mammoth offshore natural gas boom. The Orca-1 discovery was touted as a game changer with the potential to significantly boost Colombia’s hydrocarbon reserves at a crucial time with a shortage of fossil fuel looming. While recent drilling by Ecopetrol in the Tayrona Orca Block with the Orca Norte-1 deepwater well, which was completed in January 2024, overall results were disappointing. Colombia’s national oil company announced it had identified two additional bodies of natural gas in reservoirs outside of the original Orca discovery. Nevertheless, Ecopetrol was unable to confirm the commercial viability of the project, and there are emerging concerns that the Orca discovery is significantly smaller than initially believed.

Those events delivered a bittersweet outcome for Colombia, which is facing a domestic natural gas shortage and emerging energy crisis at a time when the leftist Petro administration is seeking to wean the country off its hydrocarbon dependence. There are, indeed, fears the Andean country, which is heavily reliant upon hydropower will be forced to ration electricity. This is because of the confluence of falling electricity production at Colombia’s hydro-plants due to plummeting water levels triggered by an El Niño induced drought and the inability to bolster electricity production from natural gas-fired facilities. The threat of a major energy crisis is worsening, with Colombia’s oil industry seemingly caught in an endless decline spiral, with hydrocarbon output not only failing to return to pre-pandemic volumes but continuing to decline. If a crisis occurs, it will sharply impact Colombia’s oil-dependent economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Mergers Could Bring Steadier Oil Prices
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?

What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?
Ukraine’s Drones Are Hammering Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraine’s Drones Are Hammering Russian Oil Refineries

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com