Colombia’s Controversial Oil And Gas Exploration Ban Explained

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.97 -1.54 -1.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.91 -1.30 -1.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.73 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.664 -0.131 -4.69%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.846 -0.061 -2.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 83.21 -0.68 -0.81%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.846 -0.061 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.88 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.68 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.21 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 624 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.28 -0.50 -0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.89 -0.56 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 77 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.61 -1.08 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.66 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 82.91 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 80.11 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 79.41 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.61 -1.38 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.76 -0.68 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.74 -0.68 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -0.75 -0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Getting Increasingly Difficult: Report

UAE Is The Biggest Winner Of Saudi Arabia Production Cuts

UAE Is The Biggest Winner Of Saudi Arabia Production Cuts

The UAE got a huge…

Oil Ticks Higher On Fuel Inventory Draws

Oil Ticks Higher On Fuel Inventory Draws

Crude oil prices moved higher…

Petro’s Plan To End Oil Exploration Threatens Colombia’s Energy Security

Petro’s Plan To End Oil Exploration Threatens Colombia’s Energy Security

Petro's plan to end oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Colombia’s Controversial Oil And Gas Exploration Ban Explained

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 15, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • President Petro halted new oil and gas exploration contracts as part of a commitment to combat climate change, but this has caused controversy and concern over Colombia's economic future.
  • Colombia's existing oil and gas reserves are dwindling, with potential future reliance on foreign oil, making the country vulnerable to fluctuating oil prices.
  • While the government aims to revive current projects without new exploration licenses, the industry pushes for new licensing rounds to explore significant potential areas.
Join Our Community
Colombia

When left-wing Colombian President Gustavo Petro came into power at the beginning of the year, he pledged that he would bring an end to new oil and gas exploration. But as the months go by, some believe he should rethink this approach, putting Colombia’s economy ahead of the green transition. Petro announced in January that he would not be approving any new oil and gas exploration projects and aimed to move Colombia away from its reliance on fossil fuels in favour of clean energy. Irene Vélez, the minister for mines, stated at the World Economic Forum, “We have decided not to award new oil and gas exploration contracts, and while that has been very controversial, it’s a clear sign of our commitment in the fight against climate change… This decision is absolutely urgent and needs immediate action.” This had long been part of Petro’s campaign but not everyone in Congress agrees with this approach. 

Colombia continues to rely heavily on oil and gas production for its revenue, a vital contribution to the national economy. At present, the country has a shortage of proven oil and natural gas reserves. In addition, the industry was hit hard during the Covid pandemic, due to pauses in operations and delays in new projects. Production fell from around 884,876 bpd in March 2019 to 771,732 bpd in March 2023. And many of Colombia’s potential areas of exploration are unlikely to be developed due to Petro’s plans to end awarding new exploration contracts and ban hydraulic fracturing, which is deterring new investors. Some international energy companies are even exiting Colombia. 

statement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy suggested that Colombia’s oil reserves only expanded by 1.7 percent year-over-year to just 2.074 billion barrels of oil with a commercial life of 7.5 years at the current rate of production. Meanwhile, its proven natural gas reserves, which decreased by 11 percent compared to a year ago, to 2.82 trillion cubic feet, are only enough to support production for 7.2 years. Unless new development is approved, this could turn Colombia into an oil-dependent country, something that seemed near impossible just a few years ago. 

Owing to Petro’s plans to curb oil exploration, the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP) forecasts that private investment in exploration will decrease by around a third compared to last year, to achieve between $650 million to $700 million. This will likely lead Colombia to rely more heavily on its existing, dwindling reserves. If it becomes dependent on foreign oil to meet its demand, it would be vulnerable to weaker oil pricesand declining production. 

At present, the government is attempting to revive some of its existing oil and gas projects in a bid to keep developing the industry without having to approve new exploration licenses. It hopes to help energy companies revive at least 21 suspended oil and gas contracts through a $38 million initiative, according to the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH). While Petro plans to stop new exploration, he has urged energy companies to develop already-awarded blocks. However, the oil industry continues to demand new licensing rounds to develop areas of significant potential in Colombia. 

The ANH recently identified concessions across the country owned by several companies, including Geopark, Gran Tierra Energy, SierraCol Energy, majority state-owned Ecopetrol and Emerald, that could be beneficiaries of its multi-million Territorial Hydrocarbons Strategy. The agency stated, “We've been working on implementing an agreement focused on providing alternatives, to make exploratory activities facing delays in their execution viable.” 

Energy companies must conduct community consultations before new projects can get off the ground, but previous governments have not helped in this process. However, the regulator plans to help firms coordinate with communities through entities such as the interior minister, “guaranteeing the development of social dialogue spaces and effective community participation.” 

There is some cause for optimism as Ecopetrol recently announced a new oil and gas discovery in the Putumayo province. The firm drilled the Alqamari-2 well to a depth of 9,287 feet, achieving a daily flow of 1,800 barrels of oil. In addition, it saw a gas production of up to 825,000 cubic feet per day. This is good news for Ecopetrol, which experienced a decrease in its second-quarter revenue of 61 percent, largely owing to lower oil prices this year. The companies believe the potential resources could be rapidly converted into reserves, boosting Colombia’s hydrocarbons. 

While there is still potential to develop Colombia’s licensed hydrocarbon regions, many are doubtful that this will be enough to allow the country to maintain its energy independence. President Petro decided to ban new oil and gas licenses in favour of a green transition, however, energy experts believe this may eventually make Colombia reliant on imports of the fossil fuels, as production decreases dramatically over the next decade. To ensure the country’s energy security it seems that Petro must either allow new licensing to go ahead or rapidly develop the country’s renewable energy sector to fill the anticipated demand gap within the next decade. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Shale Shakes Off Slowdown Predictions
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?
Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?
The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com