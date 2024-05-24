Colombia Aims to Boost Oil Production to 1 Million Bpd

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.01 +1.14 +1.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.42 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.29 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.547 -0.110 -4.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.032 +1.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 203 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.032 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.98 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.60 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.37 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 907 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.07 -0.90 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.51 -0.81 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 360 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 10 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days A question...
  • 16 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

The Market's Sleepiest Sector Becomes Top Winner of the AI Boom

The Market's Sleepiest Sector Becomes Top Winner of the AI Boom

Electric utilities, the ones that…

New Tech Could Make Solar Panels More Efficient

New Tech Could Make Solar Panels More Efficient

Researchers have found that incorporating…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Colombia Aims to Boost Oil Production to 1 Million Bpd

By Julianne Geiger - May 24, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Despite a bold climate stance, Colombia is looking to increase its oil production to 1 million barrels per day by encouraging drillers to ramp up activity in underutilized exploration blocks, according to the country's energy ministry.

Energy Minister Andrés Camacho emphasized the government's strategy to revitalize "lazy contracts"—agreements signed 10 to 15 years ago that have so far seen minimal exploration efforts. Camacho believes this approach can elevate production to approximately 800,000 bpd by year-end, a rise from the Q1 average of 774,000 bpd.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has made bold commitments to combat climate change by halting new drilling licenses in country and moving away from oil and gas in favor of green alternatives—a stance that would seem in opposition to the push to eke out oil from existing contracts.

But according to Camacho, "Increasing the number of contracts does not necessarily lead to more exploration," Camacho stated in Bogotá, highlighting the policy to boost exploration within current agreements. Nevertheless, if successful, it will lead to more output for the country that already has oil and coal accounting for half of its total exports.

The National Hydrocarbons Agency has implemented stringent requirements for contract compliance to prevent companies from signing contracts just to resell them at higher prices without conducting any actual exploration—a practice that could stifle future oil production.

State oil company Ecopetrol SA is contributing to the output increase through enhanced oil recovery techniques, improving extraction volumes from reservoirs. Colombia's current oil recovery rate averages 27 percent, according to Camacho.

The National Hydrocarbons Agency vowed to release a report today on the country's oil and gas reserves, noting that as of the end of 2022, proven oil reserves stood at the equivalent of 7.5 years and natural gas reserves at 7.2 years.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ to Hold Key Policy Meeting Online and a Day Later Than Planned

Next Post

Two of Europe’s Biggest Banks to Stop Underwriting Oil and Gas Bonds

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com