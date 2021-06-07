China’s Efforts To Curb Oil Prices Are Futile

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins SellBuy 69.23 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins SellBuy 71.47 -0.42 -0.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins SellBuy 3.070 -0.027 -0.87%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins SellBuy 2.116 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 42 mins 2.193 -0.018 -0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 68.93 -0.59 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 42 mins 2.193 -0.018 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 4 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.18 -0.39 -0.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 38 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 4 days .

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil Floating Off Europe Could Signal Weak Asian Demand

OPEC+ Set To Proceed With Plans To Boost July Oil Production

OPEC+ Set To Proceed With Plans To Boost July Oil Production

The OPEC+ group is expected…

Oil Rig Count Rises As Brent Prices Flirt With $70

Oil Rig Count Rises As Brent Prices Flirt With $70

The U.S. oil rig count…

World's Largest Oil Trader: OPEC+ Rules Oil Markets

World's Largest Oil Trader: OPEC+ Rules Oil Markets

OPEC+ is gaining the upper…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Efforts To Curb Oil Prices Are Futile

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil imports into China dropped by almost 15 percent annually last month. While substantial, the drop is no reason for worry because it was caused by refinery maintenance season. What could be a reason for worry are rising benchmark prices.

Brent crude topped $72 per barrel for the first time in two years at the end of last week, with West Texas Intermediate briefly touching $70 before retreating. The reasons for the rally were tightening supply as demand for fuels began to improve in reopening economies in Europe and North America. This tightening, however, is causing headaches for large commodity consumers such as China.

Bloomberg reported last week how China is fighting the commodity price rally caused by shortages of virtually everything. These shortages, caused by supply chain disruptions and recovering demand, have prompted the Chinese authorities to implement a range of price control measures aimed at curbing the rally. These measures have had some success, although Bloomberg cites Goldman Sachs and Citi analysts as saying the war on prices is one even Beijing couldn’t win.

“The starting point of this crackdown is to maintain economic stability,” Dong Hao, director of Chaos Ternary Research Institute, a unit of the same-name commodities asset manager, told Bloomberg. “There is of course a choice to let the market freely adjust the allocation of resources through conventional market mechanisms. But this time, it seems that the social cost may be very large.”

A high social cost is not something the decision-makers would like to hear. However, sometimes there is not a whole lot they can do to rein prices in. Oil is perhaps the best example as China imports a lot of what it consumes in crude. In fact, as of last year, it was importing more than 70 percent of the oil it consumed. This is heavy dependence on imports and, consequently, on other price-setters.

Related: Will Electric Vehicles Really Cut CO2 Emissions?

Saudi Arabia is a case in point. A survey by Reuters suggested that the Kingdom could raise prices for Asian buyers for July deliveries as recovering demand pushes benchmarks higher. Saudi Arabia already did that once this year, in April, and the reaction from Asian buyers was far from favorable. Yet, there is little to do except reduce orders for Saudi crude and find cheaper oil elsewhere.

China is in luck here with Iran and Venezuela both eager to sell it crude at a discount. The country is already importing from the two U.S.-sanctioned states despite repeated warnings and even sanction action from Washington. And yet, it might be hard to boost these imports considerably—if it was easy, China would have done it the moment crude topped $50 a barrel.

Yet, there is something else China can do to rein in the price of oil: stop buying it. In May, Oilprice reported that China had tapped into its crude oil reserves the previous month, drawing some 280,000 bpd from them, per data cited by Reuters’ columnist Clyde Russell.

Analysts and other observers of China have been guesstimating the level of its strategic and commercial oil reserves for years, and while technology has helped dramatically, they are still in guess territory because China does not report inventory levels. And if these are close to capacity, as estimates suggest, China could probably afford to reduce its intake of foreign oil for a while.

 

This is speculation, but the 15-percent drop in oil imports is official data, and it will likely affect prices as soon as today. History shows that even when the reason for the decline in Chinese oil imports is something as seasonal as refinery maintenance, traders react and prices fall, even for a short while. From then on, it’s back to demand and supply.

For now, the demand picture is so optimistic, even the International Energy Agency has changed its tune that last month called for the suspension of all new oil and gas exploration to meet net-zero objectives. Last week, in an interview for Bloomberg Television, the IEA’s executive director said demand was recovering faster than previously expected, and unless OPEC+ put additional barrels on the market on top of the plans to restore 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by July, oil prices will be heading higher as the gap will widen.

What’s more, the IEA revised its forecast that oil demand would take years to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Some even said it may never recover to pre-pandemic levels. Now, the IEA says oil demand will be back to pre-pandemic figures by the end of this year. 

For now, OPEC+ has no motivation to boost production more than planned—it’s been literal years since the cartel has seen oil prices so high. It has therefore made no indication that more barrels could be coming. However, more barrels could indeed be coming—from Iran.

This is not exactly good news for China and its efforts to avoid excessive inflation resulting from soaring commodity prices. It will be a delicate balancing act to keep the economy growing while keeping inflation under control. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com