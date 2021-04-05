Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.24 -2.21 -3.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.77 -2.09 -3.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.498 -0.141 -5.34%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.782 -0.050 -2.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.976 -0.047 -2.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.976 -0.047 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 4 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 4 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.60 +2.74 +5.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 60.45 +2.29 +3.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 61.85 +2.29 +3.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 59.20 +2.19 +3.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 58.70 +2.29 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 63.55 +3.64 +6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 57.95 +2.29 +4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 4 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 4 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 10 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

Suez Canal Traffic Jam Clears

Alaska Won’t Let Biden Stop Its Oil Boom

Alaska Won’t Let Biden Stop Its Oil Boom

Alaska’s oil industry has seen…

Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

Pioneer Natural Resources has inked…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Posts Double Digit Gains As Oil Prices Rise

U.S. Oil Rig Count Posts Double Digit Gains As Oil Prices Rise

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Apr 05, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia has hiked its crude oil prices for Asian buyers by $0.40 per barrel and cut those for European and U.S. buyers by $0.20 and $0.10 per barrel, respectively, Reuters has reported, noting the increase is for May cargos, from the prices for April cargos.

This means the May shipments price for Arab Light—Saudi Arabia’s flagship grade—will cost Asian buyers $1.80 above the Oman/Dubai average, which is used as basis for price-setting. The Oman benchmark was trading above $63 a barrel at the time of writing, and the Dubai contract was above $64 a barrel.

The news is unlikely to be welcome by the two biggest buyers of Saudi crude, China and India, especially by India, which has been vocal in its opposition to OPEC’s price-raising efforts.

The world’s third-largest consumer of oil has repeatedly called on the cartel to stop cutting production and let prices slide. Meanwhile, it has started looking for alternatives to Middle Eastern oil.

“We have asked companies to aggressively look for diversification. We cannot be held hostage to the arbitrary decision of Middle East producers. When they wanted to stabilize the market we stood by them,” a government source told Reuters in early March.

India imports as much as 80 percent of the crude oil it consumes. Of this, some 60 percent comes from Middle Eastern producers. According to unnamed sources cited by Reuters, India could diversify into more U.S. crude and crude from the world’s newest producer—Guyana.

Meanwhile, the government has asked refiners to review their contracts with Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern producers and use their collective bargaining power to get better terms, The Hindu reported this weekend.

China, in the meantime, is gobbling up cheap Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions and may not need to continue buying at the rates it did last year, when crude was dirt cheap wherever it came from.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Future is Electric: Why EV Stocks Could Continue To Soar In 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer

This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com