Ex-Trump Advisor Wins Big On EPA Biofuel Tweaks

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.99 +0.49 +0.88%
Brent Crude 2 hours 65.36 +0.45 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 -0.029 -1.04%
Mars US 23 mins 61.70 -0.38 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
Urals 18 hours 63.54 -0.60 -0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.35 +0.26 +0.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.05 -2.17 -3.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 -0.029 -1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 64.58 -2.31 -3.45%
Murban 18 hours 65.70 -2.27 -3.34%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 58.79 +0.43 +0.74%
Basra Light 18 hours 67.79 +0.40 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.12 +0.51 +0.79%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.35 +0.26 +0.39%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.35 +0.26 +0.39%
Girassol 18 hours 66.37 +0.80 +1.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 42.73 -2.18 -4.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 52.23 -1.78 -3.30%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.13 -1.78 -3.13%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 49.98 -2.28 -4.36%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.73 -1.78 -3.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 53.13 -1.13 -2.08%
Central Alberta 2 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 18 hours 45.50 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.32 +0.24 +0.35%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.45 -1.76 -3.44%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 51.95 -1.76 -3.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.58 -1.78 -2.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 hour Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 hour The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 2 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 17 mins End Of Colonization? World Court: Britain Must Return Indian Ocean Islands To Mauritius
  • 11 mins No One Else Built Charging Stations, So Automakers Will Do It
  • 10 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 47 mins Goldman says Brent Oil To Reach $70-$75 Soon. I'm shocked. *Shocked* I tell you!
  • 20 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 19 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 1 day Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 2 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 21 hours China January Soybean Imports From U.S. Nearly Double vs. December
  • 16 hours Show Must Go On: How to verify NK Nuclear Weapons Are At Heart Of Trump-Kim Summit
  • 1 day Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Alt Text

What’s Behind Wall Street’s Secretive Biofuel Credits Market?

Behind closed doors, Wall Street…

Alt Text

U.S. Biofuel Just Got A Major Bump

The European Commission just opened…

Alt Text

Researchers Scramble To Find Better Biofuel Alternatives

Biofuel production has become a…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Ex-Trump Advisor Wins Big On EPA Biofuel Tweaks

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 26, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Icahn

It’s been a volatile decade for the United States biofuels industry, to put it lightly. In 2007 the federal government, as part of an effort to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil, passed a new potion of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard that mandated ethanol blending across the domestic oil industry in quantities scheduled to increase each year. Oil companies can either blend the required amount of biofuel or, alternatively, buy credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs). As such, investment in ethanol production boomed and Big Corn rejoiced. This is no longer the case.

The ethanol industry has seen major ups and downs over the past couple of years, with many predicting its demise in the face of shuttering plants in 2017, and then the very next year the sector ramped up production to unprecedented levels despite a major glut. Complicating the matter, the Trump administration has taken a dramatically different approach to biofuel blending standards than the Obama administration, who added the biofuel blending mandate to the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard in 2007.

Under an administration far less supportive of biofuel-blending mandates, the EPA has been fast and loose with the granting of biofuel waivers to even major industry players, as well as allowing a complex system buying and selling biofuel credits to develop and flourish. The once strict Renewable Fuel Standard is now mushy at best, and despite more than a year of reporting on the ever-greater prevalence of biofuel waivers and speculation about whether the Trump administration was gearing up to ease the standards entirely, the industry remains mired in uncertainty. Related: Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

Now new reporting has revealed another major influence on the ebb and flow of the biofuels industry--a major campaign on the part of billionaire investor and one-time special regulatory adviser to Trump Carl Icahn. The oil industry maverick and majority owner of independent oil refiner CVR Energy Inc. pushed hard to lower compliance costs for the U.S. biofuels mandate, and in doing so saved his company a whopping $189 million last year.

Last year CVR Energy Inc. spent just $60 million on biofuel credits, which they used to meet the quota imposed by the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, a far, far cry (a 76 percent decrease, to be exact) from the $249 million on credits just one year before in 2017. According to the numbers presented in regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CVR Energy is not the only oil refiner to enjoy a major drop in spending on the necessary credits to meet the mandate.

It’s no secret that Icahn was pushing for an overhaul of the 2007 Renewable Fuel Standard--he was very public in his campaign. The revelation lies in the extent to which he was successful. Icahn’s frustration with the state of Renewable Fuel Standard was not necessarily misguided--the system for buying and selling RINs--or biofuel credits--had become wildly volatile and subject to shady backroom dealings and artificially inflated prices. The price of the RINs reached record levels in 2016, which is when Icahn began to protest in earnest, sending a letter to the EPA denouncing the system which he said was “rigged” and “the mother of all short squeezes.” Related: Saudi Arabia Aims To Become Large Natural Gas Exporter

(Click to enlarge)

In response to widespread criticism, especially from industry leaders with great influence and deep pockets like Icahn, the EPA has been looking for ways to improve the program and is due to present various options for a systematic overhaul in the coming weeks. One of the quick fixes that they implemented in the interim was the issuance of waivers to some “small” refineries who were struggling to meet the biofuel quotas. The waivers didn’t just help the smaller refineries, however. They drove down the prices of the RINs considerably, saving a bundle for people independent refiners such as CVR Energy and therefore Icahn Enterprises LP.

Icahn is currently under federal investigation for the legality of his efforts to influence biofuel policy while he was serving as a special regulatory adviser to Trump, a role he left in August 2017. CVR energy disclosed that they had been issued subpoenas concerning this investigation in November 2017.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What’s Behind Wall Street’s Secretive Biofuel Credits Market?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

 Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Stopping

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Stopping

 The Oil Producer OPEC Is Overlooking

The Oil Producer OPEC Is Overlooking

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com