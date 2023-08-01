Biofuel Breakthrough: WSU Researchers Crack The Lignin Puzzle

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.63 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.17 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.15 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.552 -0.082 -3.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 +0.013 +0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.25 +1.22 +1.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 +0.013 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.68 +0.96 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.35 +0.95 +1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.21 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph down Basra Light 609 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.62 +1.67 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.66 +1.74 +2.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 62 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.55 +1.22 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.95 +1.22 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.20 +1.22 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.35 +1.22 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.35 +1.22 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.30 +1.22 +1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.65 +1.22 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.03 +1.71 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.48 +1.71 +2.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.25 +1.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 11 days Wind energy costs are rising

Breaking News:

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

What Would It Take To Completely Decarbonize Jet Fuel?

What Would It Take To Completely Decarbonize Jet Fuel?

Arizona State University scientists found…

The U.S. Plan To Power 100% Of Its Flights With Renewable Jet Fuel

The U.S. Plan To Power 100% Of Its Flights With Renewable Jet Fuel

The U.S. has a plan…

Scientists Hack Early Stage Of Photosynthesis In Breakthrough For Biofuel

Scientists Hack Early Stage Of Photosynthesis In Breakthrough For Biofuel

Scientists have discovered a new…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biofuel Breakthrough: WSU Researchers Crack The Lignin Puzzle

By ZeroHedge - Aug 01, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • WSU researchers have developed a novel method that extracts lignin in its native form from wheat straw with high yield and purity, overcoming challenges of heterogeneity usually associated with lignin extraction.
  • Lignin, a highly abundant renewable carbon source, holds significant potential as a precursor for biobased materials and fuels, but its extraction has historically been difficult and low-value.
  • The WSU Office of Commercialization has filed a provisional patent for the method, and efforts are underway to reduce processing time and the amount of purification chemicals needed for potential industrial applications.
Join Our Community
Biofuel

Washington State University researcher’s new and novel method to extract lignin could help spin wheat straw into cash. Lignin, a super tough biomaterial has been a problem in biofuel production.

Lignin produced using the new method was color-neutral, odorless and homogenous, an advance that could make this carbon-neutral material a more viable candidate for development of high-value products. The researchers reporting in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences they extracted up to 93% lignin with up to 98% purity from wheat straw, producing a significant amount of material in a uniform way that could make it more attractive for industry use.

Xiao Zhang, professor in WSU’s Gene and Linda Voiland School of Chemical Engineering and Bioengineering, who led the work said, “This method allows us to extract lignin from plant material in its native form and at a high yield. We were able to demonstrate to industry that it is possible to make color-neutral and odorless lignin, and we can make quite a bit of the material to begin evaluating its applications.”

Lignin is the second most abundant renewable carbon source, making up about 30% of the non-fossil fuel-based carbon on Earth. It is in all vascular plants, where it forms cell walls and provides plants with rigidity. Lignin allows trees to stand, gives vegetables their firmness and makes up about 20%-35% of the weight of wood. The material holds great promise as a precursor for biobased materials and fuels, but it is also notoriously difficult to extract from plants.

The material is usually separated during papermaking and biorefining, but these processes often contaminate and significantly alter lignin’s chemical and physical properties, decreasing its value. So most lignin is either burned to produce fuel and electricity or used in low-value products, such as for cement additives or as a binder in animal feed. Producing a more homogenous lignin provides the opportunity to pursue high-value material development to replace petroleum-derived plastics and polymers.

“Because of its heterogeneity, lignin can’t be used as a valuable material despite centuries of effort,” said Zhang, who holds a joint appointment with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. “The saying has been that ‘you can make anything out of lignin, except money.’ There’s so much heterogeneity in the molecules that nobody can reliably make things out of it.”

In their work, the researchers used a solvent to separate the lignin from wheat straw and were able to preserve and control its key properties, producing a more uniform molecule with a consistent molecular weight that makes it more useful for industry. The lignin extracted was light-colored, which is more like the lignin that exists in nature.

Because it is an electron-rich compound, the lignin had a strong affinity for the solvent, and the electron interactions allowed the researchers to extract it with minimal chemical reactions, which protected its natural molecular structure that is so often easily damaged in chemical separations.

WSU’s Office of Commercialization has filed a provisional patent and will assist the researchers for the scale-up and eventual commercialization of this technology. To make it more viable for industry applications, the research team is working to decrease the lengthy processing time and the amount of purification chemicals needed.

The work was done in collaboration with Edoardo Apra, a computational scientist from PNNL, and Professor Art Ragauskas from University of Tennessee, Knoxville. It was supported by the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture as well as WSU’s Commercialization Gap fund.

***

The news is sure to excite some folks as lignin has been a barrier to some ideas for biofuels and other energy related efforts. The problem is often that lignin is built with molecules that are useful yet so bound us as to be useless or worse. That bound up matter tends to lock up the sugars and starches most useful and desired.

The press release is forthright enough that some of the early matters are mentioned such as processing time and purification. Of note, one wonders about the safety and recyclability of the solvent and the other chemicals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately the market will look at the end lignin product and what opportunities it may present. Will there be more than one form such as a fine dust or a matt? Time will tell. But lignin is very tough stuff and getting it into the materials market instead of trying to extract the components for biofuels sound like a very very good idea indeed.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Promise And Controversy Of Bamboo Biofuels
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com