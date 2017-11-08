Is U.S. Biofuel In Jeopardy?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.82 -0.38 -0.66%
Brent Crude 63.49 -0.20 -0.31%
Natural Gas 3.155 +0.00 +0.10%
Mars US 59.03 -0.24 -0.40%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
Urals 60.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Mexican Basket 54.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 3.155 +0.00 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.38 -0.60 -0.97%
Murban 63.98 -0.65 -1.01%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.83 +0.58 +0.96%
Basra Light 58.94 -0.27 -0.46%
Saharan Blend 63.82 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Girassol 63.88 -0.09 -0.14%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.32 +2.80 +7.09%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Giddings 46.75 -0.50 -1.06%
ANS West Coast 63.67 +1.70 +2.74%
West Texas Sour 50.76 -0.39 -0.76%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.26 -0.37 -0.69%
Kansas Common 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 2 hours ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 3 hours Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 5 hours China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 hours Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 7 hours Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 1 day API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 1 day Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 1 day OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 1 day Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 1 day BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 1 day Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 1 day Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 2 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 2 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 2 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 2 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 2 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 2 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 2 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 5 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 5 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 5 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 5 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 5 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 5 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 5 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 6 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 6 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 6 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 6 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 6 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 6 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 6 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 6 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 7 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 7 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 7 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three

Breaking News:

Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline

Alt Text

“Grassoline” The Jet Fuel Of The Future?

Researchers have developed a process…

Alt Text

Is Cactus Gas The Future Of Biofuel?

A Mexican green energy startup,…

Alt Text

New Tech Could Turn Seaweed Into Biofuel

Scientists discovered an unlikely abundant…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is U.S. Biofuel In Jeopardy?

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 08, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Biofuel

Last week, DuPont Industrial Biosciences announced that they shut down operations at an Iowa ethanol plant just two years after it opened. As the plant closed its doors, 90 employees were told they had just 45 minutes to evacuate the premises, and any stragglers would be escorted out by the local police. A small skeleton crew remains to maintain the facility until DuPont is able to sell it.

DuPont, a branch of DowDuPont Inc, made this decision to shy away from producing ethanol from corn waste at the same time a politics are shifting from biofuels and renewables in the U.S.  While DuPont said that the Iowa plant closure has more to do with their merger with Dow than anything else, local organization Iowa Renewable Fuels said it’s clearly a symptom of low government support and lack of tax credits.

Under the new management brought on by the Trump administration, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) made a major effort this year to cut down the required quantity of cellulosic biofuels to be mixed into the nation’s fuels, walking back a Bush-era mandate. The EPA argues that the industry has not produced enough of these cellulosic biofuels to keep the policy realistic. Cellulosic biofuels are fuels created from inedible plant waste like husks and stems, as well as non-food plants such as grasses and seaweed.

When the DuPont plant was opened in 2015 at a construction cost of $225 million, it was widely publicized as the world’s largest cellulosic ethanol plant. The facility utilized corn stalks and stems (a resource more than plentiful in Iowa) to make ethanol, with a production capacity of 30 million gallons per year, to be blended with gasoline to aid refineries’ compliance of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, instated in 2005 and expanded in 2007. Related: Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

When the ethanol-blending portion of the mandate was passed in 2007, with the hope of reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil, the EPA predicted that by 2020 domestic ethanol production would be at one billion gallons per year. It’s become evident that this won’t be the case. Output for 2017 is expected to be around 7 million gallons. That’s a far cry from those original, optimistic numbers, thanks to high production costs and still-evolving technologies.

Now, in an ironic twist, the government’s response to insufficient biofuel production will cause the nation to have even less. The EPA made their proposal to cut biofuel blending requirements in July, with the goal to slash this year’s 311 million gallons to 238 million gallons in 2018, reversing the previous requirement to increase the ethanol blend each year.

Inside the oil industry, however, there are many that feel the Trump administration and the EPA have not done enough to overhaul biofuel requirements and “drain the swamp.” Notably, just one day before DuPont shuttered its ethanol plant, the chief executive of Icahn refinery CVR Energy accused Trump of caving in to corn-state fuel refiners by failing to completely overhaul the federal biofuel agenda. Icahn was previously a special adviser to Trump on regulations, but left the unpaid position amidst criticism that he stood to make a lot of money off of his proposed policy changes.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, DuPont is not the first company to start unloading its biofuel facilities. DuPont’s competition, Abengoa, sold its 25-million-gallon Kansas facility almost a year ago. DuPont itself has been showing signs of trouble since last year, when they stopped collecting corn stocks from local farmers because they’d run out of storage. DuPont said that they don’t intend to move away from biofuels completely, but shuttering the world’s largest cellulosic plant just two years after its lauded opening doesn’t bode well for the sector’s future.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

New Tech Could Turn Seaweed Into Biofuel
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Rusty Hesson on November 08 2017 said:
    Iowa is the nation's largest ethanol producer. A couple of weeks ago, the states largest producer of ethanol. Said they will no longer make ethanol to be mixed with gas.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com