U.S. Poised To Ease Biofuel Quotas

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 68.06 -2.95 -4.15%
Brent Crude 22 mins 71.99 -3.34 -4.43%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.759 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 3 days 68.71 +0.68 +1.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 4 days 73.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.67 +2.72 +4.19%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.759 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.03 -1.00 -1.39%
Murban 4 days 74.27 -1.11 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.62 +2.05 +2.99%
Basra Light 4 days 73.71 +1.04 +1.43%
Saharan Blend 4 days 74.79 +2.16 +2.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Girassol 4 days 74.81 +2.20 +3.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.03 -3.16 -7.32%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 53.86 +2.63 +5.13%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.01 +0.68 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.31 +0.68 +0.96%
Sweet Crude 4 days 66.06 +0.28 +0.43%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.71 +0.68 +1.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 72.01 +0.68 +0.95%
Central Alberta 4 days 63.26 -0.17 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.46 -0.14 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 4 days 64.96 +0.68 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 4 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.46 +0.68 +1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.52 +0.68 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 12 minutes OIl Targets from Experts to $300, vs. imho $52
  • 19 minutes Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 2 hours Germany: We Can No Longer Fully Rely On U.S. White House
  • 3 hours Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 5 hours U.S. Challenges 5 WTO Members imposing Illegal Tariffs Against U.S. Products
  • 9 mins Well from $74 we hit 67.xx now what?
  • 3 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 6 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 8 hours Ireland Exits Fossil Fuels
  • 22 hours Tesla Shareholders Finally Fed Up? Could it be true?
  • 7 hours Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 6 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 3 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 2 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 5 hours Apple's $300 fund in China

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Ministry Favors Ban On Petcoke Imports

Alt Text

Is The U.S. Ethanol Industry Under Siege?

Last week, Iowa Senator Chuck…

Alt Text

How Carbon Capture Can Be Profitable

Despite being critical in the…

Alt Text

Is This The Ultimate Fuel For Millennials?

The next biofuel breakthrough could…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Poised To Ease Biofuel Quotas

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 16, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT oil infra

Just as scientists are making leaps and bounds in the technology behind biofuel production, opening the way for cheaper and more efficient clean fuel sources, the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is backing further and further away from biofuel quotas. In the same month that scientists have announced a major breakthrough in biomass processing, the EPA has scrapped a plan to raise biofuel quotas in the coming year thanks to pressure from Big Oil.

This month a group of scientists based in the United Kingdom made a breakthrough in biofuel production that will make the process significantly more efficient and environmentally friendly. Their innovation in breaking down biomasses will also lead to better production processes for cosmetics, medicines, and more-easily recycled plastics.

Traditional bioprocessing is extremely costly and time consuming, but the team of scientists from Imperial College London claims to have discovered a way to break down plant-based biomass 30 times faster than current methods. If their new technique is applied industry-wide and clean-burning biofuel becomes the standard, fuel-related carbon emissions could fall a staggering 80 - 100 percent.

However, don’t expect such a sweeping green transition to happen anytime soon. In the same month that Imperial College London published these amazing findings, across the Atlantic we seem to be moving in quite the opposite direction. Just last week the EPA decided to scrap an assertive measure to impose higher biofuel quotas for refiners in 2019.

Less than a month ago, when the EPA’s biofuels quota plan was moving full speed ahead, the future of biofuels looked more promising than ever. After a roller coaster of a year for biofuels under the reign of Scott Pruitt and the Trump administration, things were starting to turn around for renewables. Iowa’s Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, backed by his state’s powerful corn industry, was fighting hard for biofuels and making serious headway. At the same time, the EPA was poised to announce a nearly 20 billion gallon biofuels target. Related: Wood Mackenzie: Global Peak Oil Demand Expected In 2036

Now Pruitt is gone amidst political pressure and a seemingly endless wave of scandals (not to mention being the subject of thirteen federal investigations) and now, thanks to pressure from the oil industry, the plan for higher 2019 biofuel quotas for large refineries has been thrown to the wayside. If successful, the plan would have raising the Obama-era renewable blending requirements from 10.88 percent to 11.76 percent for a reluctant refining industry. This proposal was an effort to make up for the vast biofuels shortcomings brought on by the Trump administration’s waiver-happy EPA, which has granted tens of millions of dollars’ worth of waivers to refineries over the past year.

Many biofuel backers are holding out hope that they will receive a fresh start in a post-Pruitt EPA, once the dust settles. Those optimists may not want to hold their breath. It’s hard to foresee any big turnaround in the immediate future with attorney Andrew Wheeler acting as Pruitt’s stand-in. Wheeler, like Pruitt has a history of skepticism when it comes to climate change, and also like Pruitt leans very conservative. Wheeler also has a cozy past with fossil fuels, having worked as a lobbyist for the coal industry.

It’s been a wild ride for biofuels over the past few years, with amazing advancements in technology like the discoveries of Imperial College London among countless other promising leads, but just as many setbacks with the tremendous force of Big Oil pushing back against any new blending quotas or regulations. For every Chuck Grassley, championing the agricultural industry and biofuels, there are many more Scott Pruitts, Donald Trumps, and Andrew Wheelers, who rail against any regulation especially the green ones, and see biofuels as a major threat to oil, and therefore the entire economy.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Corn States Win In Fight Against Refiners
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

 Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

 U.S. Sanctions Could Add $50 To Oil Prices

U.S. Sanctions Could Add $50 To Oil Prices

 Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com