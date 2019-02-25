OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 55.48 -1.78 -3.11%
Brent Crude 29 mins 64.91 -2.34 -3.48%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.815 +0.076 +2.77%
Mars US 14 mins 62.08 -1.88 -2.94%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.56 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 17 hours 64.14 -1.45 -2.21%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.22 -0.45 -0.75%
Marine 4 days 67.23 +0.19 +0.28%
Murban 4 days 68.29 -0.09 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.56 -0.05 -0.08%
Basra Light 4 days 69.57 -0.30 -0.43%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.78 -0.06 -0.09%
Girassol 4 days 67.98 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.52 -1.98 -4.45%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.91 +0.30 +0.67%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 54.01 +0.30 +0.56%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.91 +0.30 +0.53%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.26 +0.30 +0.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.51 +0.30 +0.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.26 +0.30 +0.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 17 hours 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 5 days 56.96 -11.30 -16.55%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.36 +0.40 +0.59%
All Charts
Oil Slides After Trump Calls On OPEC To “Take It Easy”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 25, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Trump shutter

Oil prices turned sharply lower on Monday morning, reversing early gains, after U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter again to criticize OPEC and the high oil prices.

Both benchmarks were trading slightly up in Asian trade early on Monday, but then President Trump tweeted: “Oil prices getting too high. OPEC, please relax and take it easy. World cannot take a price hike - fragile!”

The tweet sent prices tumbling and at 08:40 a.m. EST on Monday, WTI Crude was down 2.41 percent at $55.88 and Brent Crude was trading down 2.16 percent at $65.80.

OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC allies are cutting a combined 1.2 million bpd production hoping to rebalance the market and lift oil prices.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader and largest producer, has already signaled that it would cut production to around 9.8 million bpd in March, some 500,000 bpd below the commitment in the OPEC+ deal. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier this month that Saudi Arabia would be also cutting its crude oil exports to near 6.9 million bpd next month, slashed from 8.2 million bpd just three months ago.

Al-Falih has also expressed hopes that the market would rebalance by April.

Boosted by OPEC and Saudi Arabia’s resolve to do ‘whatever it takes’ to bring the market to balance, oil prices rose last week to a fresh 2019 high and the highest since November 2018.

President Trump hadn’t tweeted about OPEC or oil prices since late November when he thanked Saudi Arabia for keeping the price of oil low. Back then, the U.S. President also expressed hope that the Saudis and OPEC would not be cutting production again.

OPEC and allies, however, agreed to a new production cut deal for six months through June, with an option to review in April.

After several heavy sell-offs in the fourth quarter last year, oil prices have regained some 20 percent so far in 2019, boosted by the cuts, but also by the U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, and more recently, by hopes that the U.S. and China might reach a trade deal.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • JOSE FERRER on February 25 2019 said:
    I think this is a populist reaction of Mr Trump, because OPEC is not the exclusive responsible for the oil price ... is this particular case, Mr Trump reaction is regarding the final price in US Gas stations, where OPEC is not the responsible... remember the impact of "taxes" on the final price paid by consumers. What US should do, is to participate in a win-win deal, and be part of a Great Deal for balancing the World market in terms of supply and demand. Precisely today US oil production has stablished a new record, reaching 12 Millions of barrel per day.

Leave a comment




