The Billionaires Battling It Out Over Biofuel

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.33 +0.07 +0.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.64 +0.09 +0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.842 +0.022 +0.78%
Mars US 2 hours 65.81 +1.54 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.30 +0.29 +0.44%
Urals 19 hours 64.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.64 +0.55 +0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.64 +0.55 +0.84%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.76 +0.07 +0.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.842 +0.022 +0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 67.11 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 19 hours 68.31 -0.20 -0.29%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.44 -0.46 -0.77%
Basra Light 19 hours 69.93 +0.87 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.55 +0.61 +0.93%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Girassol 19 hours 67.56 +0.54 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.30 +0.29 +0.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 54 mins 46.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 46.62 -0.52 -1.10%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 53.62 +0.08 +0.15%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 57.52 +0.08 +0.14%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 52.07 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.27 +0.08 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.27 +0.08 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 52.12 +0.33 +0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 56.07 +0.33 +0.59%
Central Alberta 2 hours 50.17 +0.08 +0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.64 +0.55 +0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 54.75 +1.25 +2.34%
Giddings 19 hours 48.50 +1.25 +2.65%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.46 +0.73 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.21 +1.39 +2.74%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 54.71 +1.39 +2.61%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.27 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 8 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 12 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 8 hours Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 9 hours Not Only VW: Fiat Chrysler To Recall 862,520 U.S. Vehicles Over Emissions Standards
  • 2 hours Perhaps a New Model is Required?
  • 11 hours Dudley to Oil: Talk to the Green New Deal Backers
  • 2 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 3 hours Go Green or Die
  • 11 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 9 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 1 hour Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates
  • 1 hour Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 2 mins Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 41 mins WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70

Breaking News:

Mexico Could List State Oil Firm Pemex On Local Market

Alt Text

How Carbon Capture Can Be Profitable

Despite being critical in the…

Alt Text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

Ethanol is known to damage…

Alt Text

Corn States Win In Fight Against Refiners

The Trump administration has shelved…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Billionaires Battling It Out Over Biofuel

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 13, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Billionaires Battle

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has been under pressure from the Trump administration to put together a proposal for how they plan to overhaul the current system of biofuel credits trading, which has been denounced by many industry insiders as shady and volatile. The EPA has been working on a solution since last year, and has finally put together a draft proposal, which is currently being reviewed by White House officials and could be formally made public as soon as this week.

The problem with the current system for biofuel credits trading stems from the Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) used to track government credits originally intended to give oil refiners and importers more flexibility for meeting their annual biofuel quotas--companies could either blend enough biofuel to meet the quota, or they could blend less and make up the difference by buying credits. The problem is that these RINs became a financial commodity and the market soon saw heavy involvement from Wall Street.

The financial sector’s involvement in the buying and selling of biofuels credits helped to cause massive ups and downs in pricing following any inkling of policy change coming out of the Washington DC. Further complicating the matter, there have also been widely publicized accusations of corruption in the RINs market, which some independent refiners say is plagued by speculation and manipulation, traders who abandon previously negotiated sales, fraudulent bids intended to artificially inflate prices, and more.

Related: Analysts: Permian Oil Output Set To Double By 2023

The EPA plan currently under review by the White House would cut Wall Street out of the biofuel credits market as well as make a large negative impact on revenue for big oil companies and truck stops. While the EPA itself has declined to comment on the details of the plan, as it is their policy to “not comment on items under interagency review”, four anonymous sources familiar with the content of the proposal described its nature to reporters for Bloomberg.

Cheaper Credits

(Click to enlarge)

According to Bloomberg’s reporting, the draft currently under review makes an appeal to the public for comment on four different proposed major restriction on trading and sitting on RINs. “Two of the EPA’s options seek to promote steadier trading volumes, block companies from hoarding credits and discourage refiners from shorting the market, by forcing traders to shed holdings quarterly,” Bloomberg’s Erik Wasson and Justin Sink report. “Refiners and importers that are obligated to blend biofuel would have to retire 80 percent of their obligation every quarter. Companies that don’t actually need to fulfill biofuel quotas -- but generate or trade RINs anyway -- would have to rid themselves of all of their credits quarterly.” The EPA will allegedly take the public’s opinions on these proposed options into consideration when drafting their final decision on which reforms and restrictions to instate on the much-maligned current trading market.

Related: Are Semi-Solid State Batteries A Gamechanger?

There are already several booming voices contributing to the public conversation around the biofuel credit reform, with fierce lobbying exploding under the shadow of the impending change. One of the most notable participants in the outcry is Carl Icahn, billionaire investor and prior special regulatory adviser to Trump. Icahn, who has loudly and publicly denounced the system as “rigged” has already saved nearly $200 million off of the dip in biofuel credit pricing in response to the upcoming reforms. CVR energy, of which Icahn is the majority owner, disclosed that they had been issued subpoenas in November 2017 concerning the federal investigation into the legality of Icahn’s efforts to influence biofuel policy while he was serving as a special regulatory adviser to Trump.

The other side of the debate is lined with deep pockets as well, with profits at stake worth a total of $18 billion over the last few years. An overhaul of the credits trading system would mean a big hit to the earnings of truck stops owned by industry moguls such as billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. While reform is imminent and all but a sure thing, we can be certain that an $18 billion market will not go gentle into the night.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Ex-Trump Advisor Wins Big On EPA Biofuel Tweaks
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

 Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

 Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Saudis Follow Up On Deeper Oil Output Cuts Promise

Saudis Follow Up On Deeper Oil Output Cuts Promise

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com