Big Oil and Big Corn Form Alliance to Challenge Pro-EV Policies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 81.47 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 6 hours 85.07 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.33 -0.29 -0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.915 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.501 +0.017 +0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.501 +0.017 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 933 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 386 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 21 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.05 +1.88 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 57 mins Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Oil Loses Traction As Traders Focus on Geopolitical Situation

Gold Recycling Goes Green with Biodiesel Innovation

Gold Recycling Goes Green with Biodiesel Innovation

Chalmers University researchers introduce an…

U.S. Poised to Dominate Global Biofuel Market by 2035

U.S. Poised to Dominate Global Biofuel Market by 2035

The U.S. biofuel industry is…

A Promising Solution to Boosting Ethanol Production

A Promising Solution to Boosting Ethanol Production

Osasa-based researchers have found that…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil and Big Corn Form Alliance to Challenge Pro-EV Policies

By Irina Slav - Jun 19, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The oil industry has not historically been a fan of ethanol and biodiesel makers.
  • Big Auto is now changing its ambitious plans of going all-electric in less than a decade.
  • A significant change to tailpipe emissions reduction standards could result in better cooperation between big corn and big oil.
Corn

The oil industry has not historically been a fan of ethanol and biodiesel makers. They're competition in a packed market. But now, the API, refiners, and biofuel producers are uniting in the face of a common enemy: the Biden administration that wants to make the EV revolution happen whatever it takes—including unrealistic fuel efficiency standards.

Earlier this month, the American Petroleum Institute filed a lawsuit at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the federal government's new fuel efficiency standards. Those call for carmakers to implement tailpipe emissions reductions of 50% by 2032 from 2026 levels by raising the required level of fuel efficiency for model years 2027-2032 to 50.4 miles to the gallon.

It's worth noting that the rule was revised under pressure from the carmaking industry, which was quick to protest the original target of 58 miles to the gallon as proposed by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. However, even an increase to 50.4 miles to the gallon would be a rather substantial one: currently, the fleetwide fuel efficiency average stands at 29.1 miles to the gallon.

The API and its former foes turned friends from the National Corn Growers Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation believe the purpose of this doubling of fuel efficiency is to force carmakers to sell more EVs, which would hurt their business and, they argue, the economy as a whole. Supporters of the rules from the federal government swear it does not amount to a mandate for EV sales.

"We designed the standards to be technology neutral and performance-based to give manufacturers the flexibility to choose which combination of pollution control technologies are best suited for their consumers," EPA administrator Michael Regan said, as quoted by Reuters, in March when the final rules were announced. He also emphasized there was 'absolutely no mandate" for EVs.

Related: Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

While there might not be a direct mandate, it is easy to see why the API and the biofuel industry see something of a mandate in the whole thing. Doubling the fuel efficiency of all cars that are made in the U.S. in three short years would be quite the undertaking—which the industry could and probably would have done voluntarily had there been a commercial point to it. So, from Big Oil's and Big Corn's perspective, the new rules essentially amount to a thinly veiled mandate for more EV sales because they are not taking off on their own.

"By approving tailpipe standards that focus exclusively on electric vehicles, EPA has ignored the proven benefits corn ethanol plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combatting climate change," said the president of the National Corn Growers Association when his group and the API, plus half a dozen car dealerships, file their lawsuit.

Harold Wolle added that the NCGA had tried to make its case for ethanol to the EPA but "to no avail", making the next step inevitable. Because for the API and the ethanol and biodiesel makers, an EV mandate, however formulated, would mean losses—if it works.

This seems to be a possibility that the API, the NCGA and the other plaintiffs in what are now two lawsuits, are not entertaining. They don't need to, really. What they see is a threat to their livelihoods, so they are taking action to neutralize this threat. And they might get a strong new friend soon: the carmaking industry.

So far, carmakers have been mostly on board with the Biden administration's efforts to make electric cars a more frequent sight on American roads. In fact, for the most part, they have been vocally and enthusiastically on board—until the losses they are making on every EV that they sell started piling up.

Ford is losing $100,000 on every EV that it sells. GM booked a loss of $1.7 billion from its EV business for 2023. Stellantis made a profit from EV sales last year—because it sells them in Europe. It has yet to start selling EVs on the U.S. market where its cars may or may not qualify for the full stack of incentives the federal government offers EV makers.

Because of these figures, Big Auto is now changing its ambitious plans of going all-electric in less than a decade. Markets speak louder than transition advertisers, and what they are saying right now is that the majority of people don't want an EV yet. That's after billions in investments in electric car manufacturing capacities and a rush to secure the necessary materials and components for an all-electric future.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may only be a matter of time before the car industry gets tired of emission reduction targets that would effectively squeeze its business with a load of additional costs. It may only be a matter of time before carmakers join the API and the NCGA, as well as the rest of those affected by the Biden admin's transition plans.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Promising Solution to Boosting Ethanol Production
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits

Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
From Fantasy to Fact: The EV Slowdown Gets Real

From Fantasy to Fact: The EV Slowdown Gets Real

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com