Houthis Join Forces With Iraqi Militia to Attack Israeli Ships

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.04 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.56 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.75 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.699 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 233 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 -0.006 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.34 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.00 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 937 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.16 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.35 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 390 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.53 -0.56 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 82.88 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 81.13 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.23 -0.56 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 76.98 -0.56 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.93 -0.56 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.33 -0.56 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours e-truck insanity
  • 6 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Mitsui Expands Shale Footprint With Texas Purchase

Southeast Asia Bets Billions On Pumped Hydro Energy Storage

Southeast Asia Bets Billions On Pumped Hydro Energy Storage

Southeast Asia's pumped hydro capacity…

Europe Aims to Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals

Europe Aims to Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals

Europe is intensifying its efforts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Join Forces With Iraqi Militia to Attack Israeli Ships

By Irina Slav - Jun 24, 2024, 2:20 AM CDT

Yemen’s Houthis have claimed a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacking Israeli ships at the port of Haifa, Al Jazeera has reported, citing a statement by a senior Houthi official.

In a Twitter post, the director of the office of the spokesman for the Houthi armed forces wrote that there were actually two attacks carried out by the Houthis and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. One of these targeted ships at Haifa port while the other targeted a vessel in the Mediterranean. The ship—the Shorthorn Express—was en route to the port of Haifa.

According to Yahya Saree’s statement on television, the attacks were prompted by the four vessels at Haifa port violating a ban that the Houthi authorities had announced previously on Israel-linked ships entering Palestinian ports.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations reported that the Houthis had struck yet another merchant vessel in Yemeni waters on Sunday.

“The Master of a merchant vessel reports being hit by uncrewed aerial system, resulting in damage to the vessel. All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” UKMTO said.

The Houthis began attacking ships in the Red Sea in November, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and pledging to continue targeting ships in the Red Sea until Israel stopped bombing Gaza.

The attacks on the key waterway between Europe and Asia caused a massive rerouting of vessels around Africa, making journeys between the two continents longer and more expensive, and messing up maritime schedules. 

The U.S. has been looking to deter the Houthis from attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea and has carried out many strikes against Houthi missiles and drones in areas in Yemen controlled by the Iran-aligned group.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of May, the Houthis expanded their reach and hit six vessels in three seas, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea. Prior to this, the Houthis had not managed to reach as far as the Mediterranean, which is a rather troubling development for the West.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Oil Minister Denies Claims of “Massive Discounts” on Oil

Next Post

Mitsui Expands Shale Footprint With Texas Purchase

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com