U.S. Remains The World’s Most Attractive Renewables Market

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.06 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.50 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.65 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.741 +0.036 +1.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.507 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 234 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.507 -0.006 -0.25%

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.34 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.00 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 937 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.16 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.35 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 390 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 67.53 -0.56 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.88 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.13 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.23 -0.56 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.93 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.98 -0.56 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.93 -0.56 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 74.33 -0.56 -0.75%

Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.89 +0.60 +0.70%

U.S. Remains The World’s Most Attractive Renewables Market

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 24, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index ranked the U.S. as no.1 in 2024.
  • The U.S. retains the top spot, after adding 4.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar power in the first quarter of 2024 alone.
  • China is moving one place up to second in the index, toppling Germany, which falls from second to third spot.
Solar park

The United States kept its number one spot on EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index in the latest ranking of the world’s top markets on the attractiveness of their renewable energy investment and deployment opportunities.

EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) has ranked the top 40 markets to reflect its assessments of market attractiveness and global market trends.

For yet another issue of the index, the U.S. retains the top spot, after adding 4.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar power in the first quarter of 2024 alone, with installed capacity now at 100 GW.

In addition, federal support for grid upgrades is set to boost renewables transmission, EY said.

China is moving one place up to second in the index, toppling Germany, which falls from second to third spot.

In China, draft legislation aims to prioritize renewables and displace fossil fuels, encouraging both international and domestic investment while improving infrastructure in rural areas, EY said.

For the first time, EY has also ranked the attractiveness of the world’s top battery investment markets, finding the U.S. the most attractive. The U.S. is followed by China, the UK, Australia, and Germany in terms of market attractiveness for battery energy storage systems (BESS).

In the U.S., the battery market is growing fast, supported by 30% tax credits offered under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to EY’s analysis. California leads the battery market growth, mandating BESS in all new buildings.

China, the second-ranked market, enjoys strong government support, which is pushing China Mainland toward the top of the ranking, with subsidies accelerating rapid energy storage development, EY said.

In the third-ranked market, the UK, the sophisticated energy market design is appealing to BESS developers, the consultancy said. In addition, a new energy bill classes BESS as a generation asset, easing rules around construction and offering specific tariff structures, EY notes.

Great Britain, Italy, and Ireland will lead the pack in grid-scale battery storage investment in Europe, thanks to solid spreads, strong policy support, and capacity market remuneration, Aurora Energy Research said in a report earlier this year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

