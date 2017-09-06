Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

UK Oil And Gas Shed 60,000 Jobs In 2016

Oil Takes Center Stage In Norway’s Election

Oil Takes Center Stage In Norway’s Election

Norway’s upcoming general election will…

Are Libyan Oil Production Gains History?

Are Libyan Oil Production Gains History?

As the world focuses on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Oil And Gas Shed 60,000 Jobs In 2016

By Irina Slav - Sep 06, 2017, 10:05 AM CDT North Sea

The UK oil and gas industry lost 60,000 jobs last year, according to Oil & Gas UK’s latest Economic Report. That was 20,000 jobs more than the authority had initially predicted but, it said, the pace of job loss is slowing down.

So far this year, Oil & Gas UK said, the rate of job loss has been 4.2 percent, down from 15.6 percent in 2016 and 19.4 percent in 2015. The authority projects that 2017 could see the loss of another 13,000 jobs, with the total of people employed in the industry either directly or indirectly, falling to 302,200. To compare, 2014 marked a peak of employment in oil and gas, at almost 464,000.

The authority noted that while in the last two years job cuts were a direct result of cost-cutting efforts amid the oil price crash, now cuts were being made as a result of M&A deals and as part of structural changes aimed at ensuring companies’ sustainability over the long term.

The UK continental shelf remains an attractive spot for oil and gas investors, despite high production costs, aging fields, and decommissioning costs for production equipment at these aging fields.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that a total of 14 startups with a combined production of 230,000 bpd are expected to come on stream in the UK section of the North Sea this year, the highest yearly new oil output in ten years citing data by energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Related: In A Bold Move, Saudis Raise Crude Prices For Asia

The projects are the result of the high investments in this mature basin that were made before the 2014 oil price crash. The outlook beyond 2018 is not nearly as bright due to the underinvestment in new projects following the slump in oil prices, according to Wood Mac.

Next year, the UK North Sea’s average oil and gas production is forecast at some 1.9 million barrels equivalent of oil and gas, with the output from this year’s projects representing 12 percent of the total production, the consultancy said. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Braces For Second Major Hurricane In Two Weeks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

 API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 Alt text

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com