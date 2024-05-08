ADNOC Signs New LNG Supply Deal With German Firm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.55 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.30 -0.86 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.92 -0.81 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.267 +0.060 +2.72%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 -0.044 -1.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.74 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Mars US 187 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 -0.044 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.01 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.37 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.97 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 890 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.23 -0.64 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.95 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.74 -0.05 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 343 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.18 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.53 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.78 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.88 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.63 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.58 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 71.98 -0.10 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.71 +0.37 +0.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 85.92 +0.44 +0.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.71 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

ADNOC Signs New LNG Supply Deal With German Firm

Oil Prices Fall to 7-Week Low as Market Pressures Mount

Oil Prices Fall to 7-Week Low as Market Pressures Mount

Reduced U.S. diesel consumption and…

Carbon-Eating Bacteria May Hold The Key To Decarbonization

Carbon-Eating Bacteria May Hold The Key To Decarbonization

A U.S.-based biotechnology firm is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

ADNOC Signs New LNG Supply Deal With German Firm

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 08, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT

Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC has signed a new deal to supply LNG from a planned large export facility to a German firm.

ADNOC announced on Wednesday the signing of a 15-year LNG agreement with EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW), one of the largest energy companies in Germany, for the delivery of 0.6 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of LNG from the Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

Deliveries from the project are expected to begin in 2028, once commercial operations start.   

“We are delighted that EnBW has signed its first LNG contract in the Middle East with our experienced partner ADNOC. In doing so, we are taking the next step in terms of diversifying our procurement portfolio and establishing our own LNG value chain,” Peter Heydecker, EnBW’s Board Member for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure, said.

The deal with EnBW is the third long-term LNG supply agreement from the Ruwais LNG project.

Earlier this year, Germany’s state-controlled firm Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe) signed a deal with ADNOC, under which Abu Dhabi’s company will supply LNG to Germany for 15 years beginning in 2028.

The definitive LNG agreement is contingent upon a final investment decision on the project, including regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of a definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement between the two companies.

The Ruwais LNG project is expected to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, says the German company Sefe, which was created in 2022 after Germany saved a former Gazprom unit it had expropriated in April with a multi-billion-euro loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

For ADNOC, the deal was yet another export outlet for its LNG project as the UAE’s giant looks to play a larger role in global LNG supply.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Poland Set to Accelerate Energy Transition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com