Russia Is Ready to Alter OPEC+ Production if Necessary

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.75 -0.73 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.57 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.09 -0.63 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.203 +0.008 +0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.532 -0.056 -2.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.74 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Mars US 186 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.532 -0.056 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.79 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.24 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 889 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 4 days 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.74 -0.05 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 342 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.28 +0.37 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.63 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.88 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.98 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.68 +0.37 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.68 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.73 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.68 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.08 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.71 +0.37 +0.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 85.92 +0.44 +0.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.71 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.00 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

China’s Second Batch of Fuel Export Quotas Matches First Allocations

FTC's Attack on Pioneer Sends Ripples Through Shale Industry

FTC's Attack on Pioneer Sends Ripples Through Shale Industry

Bloomberg and the Financial Times are reporting that…

Biden Aims to Bridge the Decarbonization Divide With $7 Billion Solar Initiative

Biden Aims to Bridge the Decarbonization Divide With $7 Billion Solar Initiative

There are disparities in climate…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Is Ready to Alter OPEC+ Production if Necessary

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 07, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

The OPEC+ group is still studying whether to raise oil production but it would act on supply if necessary, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.   

The possibility to raise supply is still being reviewed, Russia’s top oilman said, as carried by Russian news agency Interfax.

“It always depends on the current situation, the balance of supply and demand,” Novak said.

“Everything is being analyzed. Right now, you don’t need to predict anything, you just need to see how the market feels,” he said. 

Novak added that OPEC+ participants “are constantly monitoring the situation, and this is our plan for the second quarter, we agreed with our colleagues that these voluntary cuts can be adjusted to boost supply if necessary.”

“This is a constant process,” Novak stressed.

The OPEC+ group is meeting on June 1 to decide how to proceed with the current production cuts in the second half of the year. The current supply agreement which removes around 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) off the market now including Saudi Arabia’s 1 million voluntary cut, expires at the end of June.

As of the end of last week, OPEC+ had yet to start formal talks on the alliance’s production policy, sources from producers part of the deal told Reuters.

If oil demand fails to accelerate, the group could keep the oil production cuts in place, the sources added.

“We think there's a good chance that OPEC+ will extend beyond June - but we aren't yet putting a firm view because we don't think they've actually got into the real period of discussion and decision-making,” Richard Bronze of consultancy Energy Aspects told Reuters.   

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of analysts expect OPEC+ to extend the cut into the second half of 2024, according to a survey by Bloomberg from last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Uniper Appeals $15-Billion Russian Court Ruling in Gazprom Dispute

Next Post

China’s Second Batch of Fuel Export Quotas Matches First Allocations

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com