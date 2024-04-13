A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 85.66 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 hours 90.45 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.24 +0.50 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.770 +0.006 +0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.803 +0.029 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 162 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.803 +0.029 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.09 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 90.55 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.59 +1.49 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 866 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.06 +1.77 +1.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.02 +1.52 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 319 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 81.50 +5.00 +6.54%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Chevron-Hess Tie Up Could Drag Until Next Year Courtesy of Exxon

Morgan Stanley Hikes Its Summer Oil Price Forecast to $94

Morgan Stanley Hikes Its Summer Oil Price Forecast to $94

Geopolitical tensions and tighter supply…

The EU Allows Members to Ban Russian LNG as Imports Climb

The EU Allows Members to Ban Russian LNG as Imports Climb

The European Parliament approved rules…

Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Baghdad is repairing the Kirkuk-Ceyhan…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 13, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Advanced reconductoring involves replacing existing power lines with cables made from state-of-the-art materials, significantly increasing the grid's capacity.
  • The technique is faster, cheaper, and less disruptive than building new power lines and doesn't require regulatory approval for new infrastructure.
  • Several energy companies have already implemented reconductoring, demonstrating its effectiveness in reducing wildfire risks, cutting costs, and doubling capacity.
Grid

As the U.S. introduces a wide array of alternative energy options, the government is rapidly seeking ways to improve and expand the grid system. Much of the grid infrastructure is outdated, built to rely on electricity supplies from a few major energy hubs. However, as more green energy projects crop up in atypical locations – such as rural regions and offshore sites – it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure that energy will reach the grid for distribution. Many energy experts believe it will take a complete overhaul to prepare the grid for the rapid growth of the country’s renewable energy capacity. Yet, some believe it may be possible to roll out a rarely used technique to upgrade old power lines across the U.S. 

Building new power lines often takes a decade or longer due to red tape and other restrictions. However, some experts believe it may be possible to improve the U.S. grid much faster by using a method that is widely used in several other countries around the globe. Two reports released this month suggest that replacing existing power lines with cables made from state-of-the-art materials could potentially double the capacity of the grid across many parts of the U.S., allowing more renewable energy projects to be connected. 

The technique, ‘advanced reconductoring’, would replace the traditional approach to transmission line construction. Most of the powerlines in the U.S. are made up of steel cores coated in strands of aluminium, as electricity companies continue to use the century-old, tried-and-tested design. However, some companies have developed innovative cables, which use smaller and lighter cores, such as carbon fibre, that have a greater energy transport capacity than aluminium. While the technology is available in the U.S., many major companies have been reluctant to make the switch due to their unfamiliarity with the materials, as well as the fear of regulatory and bureaucratic limitations. 

Most importantly, replacing old transmission lines can be done quickly and prevents the need for regulatory approval for new power infrastructure. The technique is also significantly cheaper than a total infrastructure overhaul, costing around half the price of constructing new lines. The reports suggested that if utilities started replacing the thousands of miles of power lines they could add four times as much transmission capacity by 2035 as they are currently on pace to do. Amol Phadke, a senior scientist at the University of California, Berkeley and contributor to the report, stated “We were pretty astonished by how big of an increase in capacity you can get by reconductoring.” 

Some companies have already begun to replace old powerlines with new, higher-capacity lines. In Nevada, NV Energy installed 125 miles of advanced conductors across 25 lines, with a further 18 projects to follow. The project is expected to reduce wildfire risks, cut costs, and double capacity along its Big Creek transmission corridor. Meanwhile, in 2005, Minnesota-based Excel Energy added new lines using the reconductoring technique in Minneapolis-St, doubling the capacity. Project approval was granted in 30 days and the project was completed in just eight weeks. 

Several energy companies across the U.S. have been complaining about their inability to connect projects to the grid due to infrastructure limitations. While the government and National Grid are investing in improvements, they cannot keep up with the speed at which new green energy projects are being developed, particularly following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) climate policy in 2022. Other companies are reluctant to develop projects without the assurance that adequate infrastructure will be in place when they become operational. 

The use of innovative cable materials will not completely solve the transmission problem, as many renewable energy projects are located in unconventional energy production areas, too far from the existing grid infrastructure to be connected. The Department of Energy predicts that the U.S. transmission lines network will need to expand by two-thirds or more by 2035 to achieve President Biden’s goals of powering the country with clean energy. Nevertheless, it could significantly increase the capacity of the existing infrastructure to ensure that investments in green energy projects are not wasted, as suppliers wait to be connected, and that more energy can be distributed countrywide as the U.S. energy demand grows. 

However, to roll out the advanced reconductoring technique countrywide, utilities must get regulators on board. Regulators are often wary of approving new technologies where there are tried-and-tested alternatives. In addition, as the wires are more expensive than those currently being used, they may be sceptical of investing money in the technique. Further, due to the uncertainty around the level of growing energy demand in various parts of the U.S., several regulators may see the high cost of “futureproofing” the grid as a risky move. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Senator Pushes for Ban on Chinese Electric Vehicles
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry
Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack

Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack
U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com