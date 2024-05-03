Strong Natural Gas Demand Helps TC Energy Top Q1 Profit Estimate

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.49 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.31 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.30 -0.67 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.115 +0.080 +3.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.564 -0.033 -1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 182 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.564 -0.033 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 885 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.78 -0.59 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 338 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

OPEC Resolves Compensation Plans for Overproducing Members

Lower Natural Gas Prices Squeeze Big Oil's Profits in Q1 2024

Lower Natural Gas Prices Squeeze Big Oil's Profits in Q1 2024

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron,…

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

Washington University in St. Louis…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Strong Natural Gas Demand Helps TC Energy Top Q1 Profit Estimate

By Charles Kennedy - May 03, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

TC Energy Corporation reported on Friday an increase in comparable earnings for the first quarter of 2024 versus the same period last year, beating analyst estimates, as natural gas pipeline deliveries from western Canada to domestic and export markets jumped to a record.

The Canada-based pipeline operator booked comparable earnings of US$0.91 (C$1.24) per common share for the first quarter, compared to US$0.89 (C$1.21) per common share for the first quarter of 2023.  

The earnings per share for Q1 2024 topped the average analyst estimate of US$0.84 (C$1.14 per share) compiled by LSEG and cited by Reuters.

TC Energy’s total deliveries on its natural gas NGTL System averaged 15.3 Bcf/d in the first quarter, up by 0.7 Bcf/d compared to the first quarter of 2023. The NGTL System achieved a new daily delivery record of 17.3 Bcf during the period January to March 2024.

U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines (USNG) daily average flows in the first quarter of 2024 rose by 5% from a year earlier to 30 Bcf/d. In addition, USNG deliveries to power generators set a record for the quarter with average flows of 2.9 Bcf/d, up by about 11% year-over-year.

TC Energy’s overall USNG portfolio and specific assets including Columbia Gas, Columbia Gulf, and Great Lakes Gas Transmission achieved all-time delivery records, the company said.

Throughput on TC Energy’s Mexico natural gas pipeline assets rose by 13% year-over-year, reaching almost 3 Bcf/d, chiefly due to higher flows on the Sur de Texas pipeline.  

“We'll seek to maximize the value of our assets through safety and operational excellence, remain focused on project execution and continue our deleveraging path by advancing our asset divestiture program and streamlining our business through efficiency efforts,” TC Energy’s president and CEO François Poirier said in a statement. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our business is not exposed to material volumetric or commodity price risks and strong utilization rates demonstrate the continued demand for our services and the long-term criticality of our assets,” Poirier added.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Glencore Could Start a Bidding War for Anglo American

Next Post

OPEC Resolves Compensation Plans for Overproducing Members

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com