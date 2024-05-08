Canadian Utilities Ltd. Plans Billion-Dollar Alberta Pipeline

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.74 +0.36 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.35 +0.19 +0.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.07 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.173 -0.034 -1.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.520 -0.024 -0.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Mars US 187 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.520 -0.024 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.01 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.37 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.97 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 890 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.23 -0.64 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.95 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 344 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.18 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.53 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.78 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.88 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 74.63 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.58 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 71.98 -0.10 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.61 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.61 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 8 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 39 mins The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Canadian Utilities Ltd. Plans Billion-Dollar Alberta Pipeline

The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security

The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security

The renewable energy transition poses…

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Giant Keeps $31-Billion Q1 Dividend Despite Profit Drop

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Giant Keeps $31-Billion Q1 Dividend Despite Profit Drop

Despite a decline in net…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Utilities Ltd. Plans Billion-Dollar Alberta Pipeline

By Charles Kennedy - May 08, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Canadian Utilities Ltd has announced it will build a billion-dollar pipeline in Alberta to transport natural gas as demand soars amid industrial expansion in the province, Reuters reports. 

Construction is expected to begin on the new Yellowhead Mainline natural gas pipeline, which will feed a provincial petrochemicals plant and other industrial facilities, in 2026, with completion the following year, according to Reuters. The project requires regulatory approval and a final investment decision before proceeding. 

The 124-mile pipeline will run from Peers, Alberta, to Edmonton, and Dow chemicals will be its primary consumer for an expanded petrochemicals plant in Fort Saskatchewan, Albert. 

The announcement comes amid a push to expand Canada’s role in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, with the country’s first LNG export terminal set to start operations next year. 

Last week, operations began on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) project, which foresees increasing Canada’s LNG exports by 590,000 barrels per day. 

After a series of delays, cost-overruns, and legal challenges, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) early last week issued the final permits for the launch of operations for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP), authorizing the pipeline to carry crude oil from Trans Mountain’s Edmonton Terminal in Alberta to its Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia.  

The Canadian government has projected that the TransMountain pipeline expansion project, which cost nearly $23 billion to complete, will triple the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd. 

Suncor Energy,  Canada’s second-largest oil producer, said on Wednesday it would lease its own Aframax vessels to enable it to sell LNG directly to bolster profits, Reuters reported. 

ADVERTISEMENT

During a Tuesday earnings call, Suncor reported that it beat analyst estimates for Q1 profits due to strong refined product demand and high output for oil sands. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Launches New Wave of Attacks on Ukrainian Energy

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com