Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.37 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.01 -0.09 -0.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.94 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.731 +0.040 +2.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.820 +0.036 +1.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%
Chart Mars US 165 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.820 +0.036 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 72.21 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.56 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 85.81 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 88.61 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 79.01 -0.25 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.64 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.58 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.99 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy

Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy

Drought has disrupted Canada's hydropower…

Latin American Geothermal Investments Set to Surge

Latin American Geothermal Investments Set to Surge

Latin America holds vast untapped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 16, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

Oil traders were making big bets amid geopolitical uncertainties, Bloomberg data shows, as 3 million barrels worth of options contracts snapped up by speculators.

While the move is largely seen as a Hail Mary, about 3,000 lots of June $250 call options in US crude oil traded for just 1 cent each on Tuesday—trades that Bloomberg likened to a lottery ticket due to the unlikely event that it would actually pay out. But certainly one that would pay out handsomely, if it paid out at all.

The trades, according to Bloomberg, were apparently paired with $25 put options.

Bullish oil options have risen to record levels, with the premiums for calls over puts hitting the highest levels since October as geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran continue to run hot.

The Brent crude oil benchmark is currently trading near $90 per barrel,  with WTI trading above $85. The last time Brent traded near $90 per barrel was last October.

Oil prices are trading down on the day on Tuesday, however, after the Federal Reserve Vice Chair Phillip Jefferson said that the U.S. central bank was prepared to keep its tight monetary policy should inflation not slow as much as anticipated. The economic development was not enough to send oil prices down significantly but was enough to offset what could have been a spike after the Biden Administration said it would slap Iran with additional sanctions for its attack on Israel, with geopolitical tensions continuing to add an element of supply fear into the oil markets.

The oil markets now await Israel’s response to Iran’s attack to decide how much risk premium for crude oil there will be.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australian EVs Lag Hybrid Vehicle Sales

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com