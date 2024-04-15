Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.03 -0.63 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.68 -0.77 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.77 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.723 -0.047 -2.66%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.780 -0.023 -0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.780 -0.023 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 90.09 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 3 days 90.55 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 87.59 +1.49 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 867 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 93.06 +1.77 +1.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 94.02 +1.52 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 320 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.50 +5.00 +6.54%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

China Is Leading the Global Nuclear Power Build Out

The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled... For Now.

The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled... For Now.

Oil prices have been climbing…

Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

The European Union and United…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 15, 2024, 4:00 AM CDT

Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Co. has loaded its biggest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki Kariwa, with fuel for the first time since the Fukushima disaster, Bloomberg has reported.

The move is part of a nuclear power return on the Japanese scene after the 2011 tragedy, which saw all nuclear reactors in the country turned off. But the restart of the Kashiwasaki Kariwa, which is the biggest nuclear power generator in the world, is not yet guaranteed. The plan has to get the go-ahead from the Niigata prefecture’s governor and this go-ahead is not guaranteed.

The 8.2 GW Kashiwasaki Kariwa plant was turned off in 2012 but that was not the only thing that happened to it. Back in 2021, Tepco was banned from operating the plant by the Nuclear Regulation Authority, after safety protocol breaches were detected, among them failure to protect nuclear materials, according to a Reuters report from last December.

It was in December that the Japanese authorities lifted the operational ban, citing improvements in the treatment of safety issues at Kashiwasaki Kariwa.

Japan is bringing back nuclear power as a key energy source, looking to protect its energy security in the wake of the 2022 energy crisis that led to surging oil and gas prices.

The resource-poor country which needs to import about 90% of the energy it consumes, made a U-turn in its nuclear energy policy at the end of 2022, as its energy import bill soared amid the energy crisis and surging costs to import LNG at record-high prices.

The Japanese government confirmed in December 2022 a new policy for nuclear energy, which the country had mostly abandoned since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. A panel of experts under the Japanese Ministry of Industry has also decided that Japan would allow the development of new nuclear reactors and allow available reactors to operate after the current limit of 60 years.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sees Limited Upside for Oil Prices Despite Rising Geopolitical Risk

Next Post

Russia and China Evade Sanctions by Trading Copper Disguised as Scrap

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com