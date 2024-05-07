Why the U.S. Must Support Critical Mineral Exploration in High-Risk Countries

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.58 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.47 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.83 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.165 -0.030 -1.37%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.583 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.79 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Mars US 185 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.583 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.79 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.24 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 889 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 4 days 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.79 -0.44 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 342 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 65.28 +0.37 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 80.63 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 78.88 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 74.98 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 71.68 +0.37 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 71.68 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 74.73 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 81.68 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 72.08 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.34 -0.84 -1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.34 -0.84 -1.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 8 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Why the U.S. Must Support Critical Mineral Exploration in High-Risk Countries

Exxon's $60 Billion Pioneer Deal Set to Create Energy Supergiant

Exxon's $60 Billion Pioneer Deal Set to Create Energy Supergiant

The FTC is expected to…

What’s Next for Big Oil After an Uninspiring Earnings Season?

What’s Next for Big Oil After an Uninspiring Earnings Season?

It is fair to say…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Why the U.S. Must Support Critical Mineral Exploration in High-Risk Countries

By Irina Slav - May 07, 2024, 2:03 AM CDT

The United States must provide support to Western companies that are reluctant to mine critical minerals in risky jurisdictions, energy advisor to the White House Amos Hochstein said this week.

"We can all live in the capitals and cities around the world and say 'I don't want to do business there.' But what you are really saying is we're not going to have an energy transition," Hochstein said at the Milken Institute Global Conference, as quoted by Reuters.

"Because the energy transition is not going to happen if it can only be produced where I live, under my standards," he added.

The energy transition will require massive amounts of metals and minerals. Some of these are concentrated in jurisdictions such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where Western miners are wary of treading.

Other mineral-rich countries that are politically unstable are also potential sources for transition materials but Western miners are reluctant to go in and start exploiting their resources.

At the Milken Institute event, Hochstein slammed banks for contributing to this reluctance that could, it seems, cost the U.S. the transition.

"If you want to invest in, whether it's Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Congo, Zambia, DRC, etc, Angola - these are different profile countries that have different kinds of risks associated with them. And Western finance has basically said we will not be able to absorb this risk," he said.

To remedy this, Hochstein suggested that capital flows through state-owned entities such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, as well as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The government has a real role here of incentivizing private capital by taking more risk in this initial work, in a responsible manner, but more risk to allow the private sector to come in, augment it and allow the investment so that we have a diversified, sustainable and equitable energy transition," he explained.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron, Cheniere Confident Nat Gas Demand Will Boom

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com