Julianne Geiger

Exxon Completes $60B Acquisition of Pioneer

By Julianne Geiger - May 03, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Exxon Mobil Corporation has finalized its acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, marking a monumental milestone in the energy sector. With a price tag of $60 billion, this deal stands as one of the largest oil-and-gas acquisitions in recent memory, reshaping the landscape of the industry.

The completion of this megadeal significantly bolsters Exxon's presence in the coveted Permian Basin. This strategic move effectively doubles Exxon's footprint in the region, solidifying its position as a dominant player in one of the most prolific oil-producing areas in the country.

The acquisition hands Exxon access to over 1.4 million net acres in the Delaware and Midland basins within the Permian.

According to Exxon's projections, the combined entity is poised for a substantial surge in production to as much as 1.3 million bpd. Looking ahead, Exxon anticipates further growth, with production forecasted to reach an impressive 2 million bpd by 2027, underscoring the long-term strategic value of this acquisition.

However, the road to finalizing this landmark deal was not without its challenges. In order to secure regulatory approval from antitrust authorities, Exxon made concessions aimed at addressing concerns over market competition. One notable compromise involved an agreement not to appoint Scott Sheffield, Pioneer's former chief executive, to its board of directors.

This decision came in the wake of allegations leveled against Sheffield and Pioneer, accusing them of colluding with officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to manipulate oil prices. These allegations, which have been referred to the Justice Department, added a layer of complexity to the deal, requiring Exxon to navigate carefully through regulatory scrutiny to bring the acquisition to fruition.

Despite these hurdles, Exxon's successful completion of the Pioneer acquisition underscores its commitment to strategic expansion and reinforces its position as a key player in the global energy market. As the industry continues to evolve, Exxon's bold move sets the stage for enhanced growth and competitiveness in the years to come.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

