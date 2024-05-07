India’s Fuel Demand Jumped 6% in April

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.83 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.174 -0.021 -0.96%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.570 -0.018 -0.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.79 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Mars US 186 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.570 -0.018 -0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.79 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.24 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 889 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 4 days 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.79 -0.44 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 342 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 65.28 +0.37 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.63 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.88 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.98 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 71.68 +0.37 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.68 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.73 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.68 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.08 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.34 -0.84 -1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.34 -0.84 -1.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days e-truck insanity
  • 8 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

India’s Fuel Demand Jumped 6% in April

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

The United States continues to…

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Crude oil prices went lower…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Fuel Demand Jumped 6% in April

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 07, 2024, 5:00 AM CDT

Fuel consumption in India jumped by 6.1% in April compared to the same month last year, official data showed on Tuesday, as demand in the world’s third-largest crude oil importer continues to grow this year.  

Total fuel consumption, often used as a proxy for oil demand, increased to 19.858 million metric tons last month, according to data released by the Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

India’s fuel demand has been strong over the past year, reaching a record-high in the financial year 2023/2024 ended in March.

Fuel sales inched down in March 2024, but rebounded year-on-year in April, according to the latest official data.

Earlier this year, fuel consumption jumped by 5.7% in February compared to the same month of 2023.

High factory activity and increased demand for trucks drove the higher diesel consumption in India in February.

The country’s diesel demand is all but certain to hit a new record high later this year, exceeding 2 million bpd for the first time ever in June, Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler, told Reuters.

India’s petroleum ministry has estimated that India’s fuel demand will continue growing and increase by 2.7% in the 2024-2025 fiscal year beginning on April 1. Gasoline consumption in India is set to increase by 5.4% and demand for diesel – the top-selling fuel in the world’s third-largest crude oil importer – is expected to grow by 2.7% in 2024-2025, according to the government data.

Before the end of this decade, India is set to become the single biggest driver of global oil demand, replacing China, analysts and forecasters say. 

India’s economy has grown at a robust pace over the past year. Meanwhile, growth in other major economies—including China—has sputtered. High GDP growth, industrialization, urbanization, and a rising number of middle class in India are all expected to shift the key oil demand growth driver from China onto India.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

President Biden Is Ready to Use the SPR Again If Needed

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com