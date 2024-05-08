Get Exclusive Intel
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Russia Launches New Wave of Attacks on Ukrainian Energy

By Charles Kennedy - May 08, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

Russia advanced into eastern Ukraine, taking two villages in two regions, Moscow said on Wednesday, in the aftermath of over 70 drone and missile attacks that targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight. 

The barrage of drones and missiles fired early on Wednesday, including Iranian-made Shahed drones, was Moscow’s retaliation for Kyiv’s targeting of Russian refineries. Russia has also reportedly taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and another in the Donetsk region, Reuters reports, without independent confirmation. 

Missiles and drones struck over 10 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, causing major damage to thermal power plants, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian officials. Russian attacks damaged energy facilities in six regions as Ukraine was commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. DTEK, the largest provider of energy in Ukraine, told the BBC on Wednesday that the attacks on three thermal power plants represented the fifth attack in the past two months, taking 80% of DTEK’s generating capacity offline. 

"The energy these power stations produce allow millions of Ukrainians to live with dignity," the BBC cited DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko as saying on Wednesday. "We will not stop working to restore power at our facilities."

The latest wave of attacks come as Lithuania announces it is prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine after Moscow threatened to conduct tactical nuclear weapons exercises in response to Western sabre-rattling over Ukraine. Kyiv has not requested troops from Lithuania, but there has been speculation that the West could send troops to Ukraine should Russia break through the front lines. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



