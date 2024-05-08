Poland Set to Accelerate Energy Transition

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.55 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.30 -0.86 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.92 -0.81 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.262 +0.055 +2.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 -0.044 -1.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.74 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Mars US 187 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 -0.044 -1.73%

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.01 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.37 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.97 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 890 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.23 -0.64 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.95 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.74 -0.05 -0.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 343 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.18 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.53 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.78 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.88 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.63 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.58 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 71.98 -0.10 -0.14%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.71 +0.37 +0.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 85.92 +0.44 +0.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.71 +0.37 +0.50%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.96 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Stagflation Signals Soar as Manufacturing Surveys Show Skyrocketing Prices

High Costs Threaten to Derail Europe’s Plans to Decarbonize Steel Industry

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Poland Set to Accelerate Energy Transition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 08, 2024, 6:02 AM CDT

The biggest state utilities in Poland are preparing for a surge in clean energy investments in 2025, hoping that the government would move ahead with a plan to spin off coal assets that have been restricting the companies’ access to financial markets, executives told Bloomberg this week.

“My dream is to agree on the whole carve-out model this year and carry it out the next year,” Grzegorz Lot, CEO at one of these utilities, Tauron Polska Energia SA, told Bloomberg in an interview.

The government has been planning to lift the burden of coal-heavy assets from the utilities, which have been struggling to get new financing as banks limit exposure to companies working with coal and coal assets.

So far, the Polish government has issued mixed signals about the idea of the spin-off of the coal assets, which has resulted in wild swings in the share prices of the utilities in the country. 

Meanwhile, Poland’s government has signaled it would be looking to set an end date for using coal for power generation, a senior government official said.

“Only with an end date can we plan and only with an end date can industry plan, can people plan. So yes, absolutely, we will be looking to set an end date,” Urszula Zielinska, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Climate and Environment, said in Brussels earlier this year.

Last year, renewables led by onshore wind generated a record share of Poland’s electricity—26%, but coal continued to dominate the power generating mix, per the German research organization Fraunhofer Society.

Poland’s power grid operator said in March that it would spend $16 billion on upgrading and expanding its power grid to accommodate additional renewable and nuclear capacity.

The reliance on coal has dragged down the Polish economy so far this year, as a 26% plunge in coal mining weighed on industrial output in March 2024, casting a shadow over the expectations that the biggest emerging market economy in Europe would grow by the expected 3% this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

