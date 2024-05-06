ADNOC Terminates Talks to Buy Into Brazilian Petrochemicals Firm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.68 +0.57 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.51 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.90 +0.74 +0.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.227 +0.085 +3.97%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 +0.013 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.79 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Mars US 185 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 +0.013 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 83.88 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 3 days 84.20 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 888 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.79 -0.44 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 341 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.91 -0.84 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.26 -0.84 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.51 -0.84 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.61 -0.84 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 71.31 -0.84 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.31 -0.84 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 74.36 -0.84 -1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.31 -0.84 -1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 71.71 -0.84 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.45 -0.94 -1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 68.34 -0.84 -1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 74.34 -0.84 -1.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.59 -0.84 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 8 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

ADNOC Terminates Talks to Buy Into Brazilian Petrochemicals Firm

Oil Prices Under Pressure as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Under Pressure as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil prices are under pressure…

High Oil Prices Force Biden Admin to Halt SPR Refill Plans

High Oil Prices Force Biden Admin to Halt SPR Refill Plans

The Biden administration has canceled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

ADNOC Terminates Talks to Buy Into Brazilian Petrochemicals Firm

By Charles Kennedy - May 06, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has terminated talks to buy a stake in Brazil’s petrochemicals company Braskem from its controlling company Novonor, Braskem said on Monday.

At the end of last year, the state oil giant of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) proposed a non-binding offer to buy a stake in Braskem, in an offer implying an equity value of $2.14 billion (10.5 billion Brazilian reals) for Novonor’s 38.3% stake in the Brazilian company.

The non-binding offer from November was conditional on a satisfactory conclusion of a due diligence process, among other things.

On Monday, Braskem cited in its securities filing a Novonor letter, which said it had been informed by ADNOC that the Abu Dhabi firm was no longer interested in continuing the process and negotiations regarding a possible transaction involving Braskem.  

ADNOC is pursuing deals to expand in international markets, including in petrochemicals, as the major oil producers in the Middle East are keen to expand the markets for their oil and products and lock in future demand.

Petrochemicals are a key driving force of global oil demand. Recent estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA) have shown that 90% of China’s increased oil demand from 2021 to 2024 comes from chemical feedstocks like LPG, ethane, and naphtha. The IEA notes that between 2019 and 2024, additional Chinese production capacity for ethylene and propylene will exceed the combined current capacities of Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

UAE’s ADNOC entered at the end of 2023 into a binding agreement under which ADNOC would buy OCI’s entire stake in Fertiglobe for $3.62 billion. The deal supports ADNOC’s chemicals growth strategy and its plans to establish a global growth platform for ammonia, the Abu Dhabi company said in December.

Separately, BP and ADNOC suspended earlier this year talks to buy a 50% stake in Israel’s natural gas producer NewMed, due to uncertainty in the region.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Nuclear Capacity Continues to Surge

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com