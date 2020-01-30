Russian Pipeline Owner Faces $1B Claims Over Tainted Oil  

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.92 +0.78 +1.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 57.33 -1.58 -2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.832 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph down Mars US 52 mins 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 +0.37 +0.61%
Graph down Urals 2 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.832 +0.003 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 59.71 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.37 +0.89 +1.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 48.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.70 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.36 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.84 -0.20 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 +0.37 +0.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.83 -0.15 -0.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.73 -0.15 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.73 -0.15 -0.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 45.93 -0.15 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.33 -0.15 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.83 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.56 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 3 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 24 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 1 hour China gets caught?
  • 39 mins Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 17 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 21 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 1 day Owner
  • 1 day Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 2 days Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 24 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

Canada’s Oil Sands Investment To Rise For The First Time Since 2014

China Virus Fears Send Oil Prices Even Lower

China Virus Fears Send Oil Prices Even Lower

Oil prices were down early…

5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

Since their inception nearly three…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Pipeline Owner Faces $1B Claims Over Tainted Oil  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 30, 2020, 12:30 PM CST Pipeline

Russian oil pipeline operator and owner, Transneft, which supplies Urals crude to European customers via the Druzhba pipeline, faces compensation claims of up to US$1 billion for the contaminated oil it sent to Europe last year, sources from oil firms, traders, and the industry told Reuters on Thursday.  

At the end of April 2019, Russia halted supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline to several European countries—including Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic—due to a contamination issue, which the Russians said was deliberate.    

Russia said at the time that the oil was contaminated with organic chlorine, a substance used in oil production to boost output but dangerous in high amounts for refining equipment. The amounts of the chemical were found to be at levels much higher than the maximum allowable amount.  

A month after the crisis started, supplies were not restored and analysts and traders were saying the progress in restarting oil flows was very slow while costs could be very high, despite Russia’s assurances that clean oil would resume flowing through the Druzhba pipeline westward to Europe in the second half of May. 

Supplies were restored only in early July, while Russia continues its investigation into how exactly the oil was contaminated.

Meanwhile, Transneft now faces claims of a total of up to US$1 billion, more than double the US$364 million (23 billion Russian rubles) the company has allocated for paying compensations, according to multiple Reuters sources.  

As per the sources, the average claims stand at US$30-US$40 a barrel, while Transneft has said it would pay up to US$15 per barrel.

Related: The Real Reason Russia Wants A Ceasefire In Libya

A spokesman for Eni confirmed to Reuters that the Italian oil major had filed its claim for compensation over the tainted oil issue, but did not provide financial details due to commercial reasons.

Poland’s refiner PKN ORLEN said in December 2019 that it would seek compensation for the interrupted Russian supply and for the contamination issue.

“We are determined to recover all the costs we had to pay,” Daniel Obajtek, CEO and President of the PKN ORLEN Management Board, said in a statement.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

$15 Billion Oil Sands Project Might Not Go Ahead Even If Trudeau Approves It

Next Post

UK Oil & Gas Industry Embraces Net Zero Emissions Plan By 2050

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com