UK Oil & Gas Industry Embraces Net Zero Emissions Plan By 2050

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.92 +0.78 +1.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 57.33 -1.58 -2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.832 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph down Mars US 52 mins 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 +0.37 +0.61%
Graph down Urals 2 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.832 +0.003 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 59.71 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.37 +0.89 +1.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 48.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 63.70 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.36 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.84 -0.20 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 +0.37 +0.61%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.83 -0.15 -0.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.73 -0.15 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.73 -0.15 -0.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 45.93 -0.15 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.33 -0.15 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.83 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.33 -0.15 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 57.29 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 62.56 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 3 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 24 mins Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 1 hour China gets caught?
  • 39 mins Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 17 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 21 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 1 day Owner
  • 1 day Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 2 days Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 24 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

Canada’s Oil Sands Investment To Rise For The First Time Since 2014

Exxon Stock Hits Decade Low Ahead Of Earnings

Exxon Stock Hits Decade Low Ahead Of Earnings

Exxon Mobil’s stock has fallen…

The Real Reason Russia Wants A Ceasefire In Libya

The Real Reason Russia Wants A Ceasefire In Libya

Russia and Turkey’s effort to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Oil & Gas Industry Embraces Net Zero Emissions Plan By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 30, 2020, 1:30 PM CST Aberdeen port

The UK’s oil and gas industry plans to become a net zero oil and gas basin in terms of own production emissions by 2050, as the UK North Sea operators support the government’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, Deirdre Michie, the chief executive of the OGUK industry association, said on Thursday.

In June last year, the UK became the first major economy in the world to enshrine in a law its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Since then, the UK oil and gas industry, via its industry body OGUK, has pledged that it would work toward the UK and Scottish government goals to cut emissions and seize opportunities presented by the hydrogen economy and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS).

Today, OGUK’s chief executive Michie said in a speech in Edinburgh, Scotland, that the UK offshore oil and gas industry would aim to reduce its own emissions from 14 million tons today – currently 3 percent of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions – to 0.5 mt by 2050, in line with the Climate Change Committee outlook.

“It will require significant investment, new technology and close working with the renewables sector in Scotland and across the UK,” the CEO of the oil and gas industry association noted.  

The second ‘net zero commitment’ of the industry body is to support the development of CCUS and other low carbon tech at scale, because CCUS would be required in all decarbonization scenarios.

“We are looking to work with governments and regulators to progress the five CCUS projects across the UK which now need to move at pace into the next phase,” Michie said.

Hydrogen is also an opportunity in the path toward net zero emissions, because it could become a “potentially disruptive player in the clean energy mix,” the oil and gas industry’s association chief said.

“We are here and we want to help. And we want to be a positive force in this transition,” said Michie.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russian Pipeline Owner Faces $1B Claims Over Tainted Oil  

Next Post

Canada’s Oil Sands Investment To Rise For The First Time Since 2014

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com