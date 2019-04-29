Russia Says Tainted Oil For Europe Was Deliberately Contaminated

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 63.50 +0.20 +0.32%
Brent Crude 17 mins 71.54 -0.09 -0.13%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.593 +0.013 +0.50%
Mars US 30 mins 69.40 +0.30 +0.43%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.38 -1.66 -2.24%
Urals 17 hours 70.01 -0.54 -0.77%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.21 -2.40 -3.66%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.593 +0.013 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.40 -0.95 -1.28%
Murban 4 days 74.53 -0.95 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.83 -2.95 -4.35%
Basra Light 4 days 73.72 -2.06 -2.72%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.80 -3.23 -4.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Girassol 4 days 72.05 -3.00 -4.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.38 -1.66 -2.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 49.29 -0.06 -0.12%
Western Canadian Select 1 min 49.80 -2.41 -4.62%
Canadian Condensate 66 days 60.05 -1.91 -3.08%
Premium Synthetic 1 min 64.15 -1.91 -2.89%
Sweet Crude 1 min 57.05 -1.91 -3.24%
Peace Sour 1 min 54.30 -4.66 -7.90%
Peace Sour 1 min 54.30 -4.66 -7.90%
Light Sour Blend 1 min 58.30 -1.91 -3.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 62.80 -1.91 -2.95%
Central Alberta 1 min 56.80 -3.26 -5.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 53.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.71 -0.33 -0.45%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.45 -1.71 -2.89%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -2.00 -3.60%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.05 -1.91 -2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 6 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 9 minutes IMF: Mideast Economies Face Volatile Politics, Oil prices
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 16 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 6 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 2 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 2 hours Ghosts of the Past:Global Military Spending At New Post-Cold War high, Fueled By U.S. And China
  • 8 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 20 mins Counting Rigs is a "Fools Errand"
  • 12 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains
  • 6 hours At Kim-Putin Summit: Theater For Two
  • 3 hours Gas Flaring
  • 3 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 4 hours White People's Diet
  • 5 hours California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices

Breaking News:

SEC Cries Foul Over Suspected Insider Trading In Anadarko

Alt Text

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

The the number of active…

Alt Text

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. energy infrastructure builders might…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Dream Of $85 Oil Is Closer Than Ever

Since the oil price collapse…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia Says Tainted Oil For Europe Was Deliberately Contaminated

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 29, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Transneft pipeline

The tainted oil that flew through the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia to customers in Europe was “deliberately contaminated” at a private terminal, according Russia’s oil pipeline operator Transneft.

The oil was contaminated at the Samaratransneft terminal which receives oil from several small producers, Russia’s TASS news agency reports, citing Transneft’s spokesman Igor Demin as telling reporters.

“Russian law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal case for oil contamination. The first results show that this contamination was a deliberate act. Now, investigative activities are under way in offices of several private companies in Samara to determine their involvement in the incident,” Demin said, as carried by TASS.

Last week, several countries, including Poland, shut down the flow of Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline after traces of contamination were found.

The problem has strained relations between Moscow and Minsk as Belarus was the first to report the problematic oil in mid-April, warning that it could damage refinery equipment. The oil was contaminated with organic chlorine, a substance used in oil production to boost output but dangerous in high amounts for refining equipment. The amounts of the chemical were found to be at levels much higher than the maximum allowable amount. 

On Friday, Russia held talks with Ukraine, Poland, and Belarus over the contamination of its crude oil that had Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Belarus shut down their sections of the Druzhba pipeline earlier in the week.

The discussion focused on a ‘road map’ to remove the tainted oil from the pipeline, Russian deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said at the meeting, adding that Russia expects that oil with standard levels of organic chlorine will reach the Russian-Belarusian border by April 29 and that the Druzhba pipeline is expected to return to full normal deliveries within two weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Putin: Saudis Shouldn't Break Output Cut Deal

Next Post

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen
A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

 This Country Will Be Critical For The Oil Industry’s Future

This Country Will Be Critical For The Oil Industry’s Future

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com