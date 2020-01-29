OPEC May Move Up Meeting As Coronavirus Continues To Batter Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.08 -0.25 -0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.62 -0.29 -0.49%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Mars US 4 hours 54.03 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
Urals 20 hours 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.71 +0.81 +1.38%
Murban 20 hours 61.37 +0.89 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 48.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.70 +0.23 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.36 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 20 hours 60.84 -0.20 -0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.35 +0.01 +0.03%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.98 +0.34 +1.11%
Canadian Condensate 19 hours 51.88 +0.34 +0.66%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 53.88 +0.34 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 46.08 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 45.48 +0.34 +0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 49.98 +0.34 +0.68%
Central Alberta 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.71 +0.34 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 6 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 23 mins China gets caught?
  • 9 mins Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 3 hours Owner
  • 6 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 1 day Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 7 hours Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 3 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change

Breaking News:

OPEC May Move Up Meeting As Coronavirus Continues To Batter Oil Prices

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Oil prices have fallen significantly…

Germany Looks To Renew Scrapped Bolivian Lithium Deal

Germany Looks To Renew Scrapped Bolivian Lithium Deal

A lithium deal between Germany…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC May Move Up Meeting As Coronavirus Continues To Batter Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 29, 2020, 7:00 PM CST OPEC flag

OPEC is considering moving up its March meeting as the effects of the deadly coronavirus continues to exert strong downward pressure on oil prices, signaling that the oil cartel may be more concerned about the effects on the oil market than it had originally let on, S&P Global Platts reported on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to advance to February the OPEC meeting, initially scheduled for the beginning of March, so that we can find the means to ensure market balance," Algeria’s energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday, according to state news agency APS.

S&P Global Platts already reported that the OPEC secretariat was preparing a report on the coronavirus and its effects on the oil market, for OPEC members to consider.

On Monday, the cartel was said to be discussing an extension of the current production cut agreement, and that all options were on the table. At the same time, however, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE tried to downplay what it referred to as a “market over-reaction” to the possibility that the virus could dent oil demand in the world’s largest oil importer, China.

“It is important that we do not exaggerate projections related to future decreases in oil demand due to events in China, and the market does not over-react based on psychological factors, driven by some traders in the market,” the UAE’s energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday.

But the virus has progressed since then, and so too has the effects on demand. With the death toll reaching 132 and the number of infected reaching nearly 6,000, many flights have been cancelled to and from China, posing a tangible threat to jet fuel demand.

The decision about moving the meeting up will be made “in the coming days” Arkab said.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Pemex Jockeys To Operate Zama Area, But What About Talos Energy?

Next Post

Pemex Jockeys To Operate Zama Area, But What About Talos Energy?

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com