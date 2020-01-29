The Real Reason Russia Wants A Ceasefire In Libya

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.36 -0.12 -0.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.94 +0.13 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.865 -0.043 -2.25%
Mars US 20 hours 54.13 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
Urals 2 days 55.70 -1.45 -2.54%
Louisiana Light 3 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Louisiana Light 3 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 3 days 49.80 -1.29 -2.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.865 -0.043 -2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.90 -3.54 -5.67%
Murban 2 days 60.48 -3.41 -5.34%
Iran Heavy 2 days 48.71 +0.78 +1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 63.47 -1.89 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.24 +1.06 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Girassol 2 days 61.04 +0.61 +1.01%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.33 +0.25 +0.73%
Western Canadian Select 13 hours 30.98 +0.34 +1.11%
Canadian Condensate 13 hours 51.88 +0.34 +0.66%
Premium Synthetic 13 hours 53.88 +0.34 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 13 hours 46.08 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 13 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Peace Sour 13 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 13 hours 45.48 +0.34 +0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 49.98 +0.34 +0.68%
Central Alberta 13 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.91 -1.25 -2.01%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.43 +0.34 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 3 days 43.50 -1.00 -2.25%
Buena Vista 3 days 62.37 -1.05 -1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 3 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 3 hours China gets caught?
  • 11 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 21 hours Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 24 hours Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 30 mins Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 29 mins US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 2 days Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value

Breaking News:

US Sanctions Bar Iran From Accessing $5B Energy Export Revenue

Alt Text

OPEC Mulls Extending Oil Production Cuts Through End-2020

OPEC members are discussing a…

Alt Text

5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

Since their inception nearly three…

Alt Text

Speculators Are Dragging Down Natural Gas

It seems that fundamentals can…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Real Reason Russia Wants A Ceasefire In Libya

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jan 29, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Round table Libya

The destabilization of Libya after the ousting of longtime dictator Muammar Khadaffi has created an unstable country where states support a proxy in the continuing civil war. The recent focus of global leaders on reaching a ceasefire was sparked by Turkey’s cunning diplomacy regarding its support for the Tripoli-based UN-recognized Government of National Accord, GNA. The momentum to negotiate wouldn’t have been possible without Ankara’s  and Moscow’s mutual decision to cease fighting. While Turkey supports the ceasefire due to the GNA losing the war, Russia’s reasons stretch beyond Libya’s borders.

The government in Tobruk, the self-declared government of Eastern Libya, has the upper hand in the conflict with the support of Russia, Egypt, France, and the UAE. General Haftar's forces have land, sea, and air superiority over Tripoli's army. Furthermore, the majority of the country is under Tobruk’s control  including the biggest onshore oil production areas in the south. The momentum is with General Haftar. Therefore, one should ask itself why Moscow tried to broker a ceasefire while the GNA in Tripoli is on the brink of collapse?

Turkey’s goals in Libya

Turkey has multiple reasons to prevent the GNA’s collapse. Turkish companies had a profound presence in Libya before the ousting of Muammar Khadaffi in 2014. As a consequence of the conflict, billions of dollars in investments have been put on hold. By supporting the GNA, Ankara intends to get back some of the outstanding multibillion-dollar debt from Tripoli. The timing of Turkey's political and military support, however, has everything to do with energy.

The agreement between Turkey and Tripoli’s GNA on the delimitation of maritime boundaries was a move by Ankara to obstruct cooperation between Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt concerning the development of natural gas fields. The discovery of significant energy deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean has sparked opportunities for the littoral states. Turkey, however, feels being left out. Related: 5 Niche Energy ETFs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

The agreement with Tripoli should achieve three objectives. First, Ankara intends to obstruct the cooperation between Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, and Israel. Second, Turkey maintains that the Turkish inhabitants of northern Cyprus should also take advantage of the discovery of offshore gas fields. Lastly, the delimitation of the seabed agreement between Ankara and Tripoli should bloc energy exploration in the region by Cyprus and Greece. The EU and Greece have responded equally astonished to the apparent illegality of the deal.

Russia’s hidden motives

General Haftar’s strength comes from the support of its allies Russia, Egypt, France, and the UAE, which has given him military superiority over its adversaries. However, hardly a week after Turkey sent troops to Libya, Moscow agreed on the ceasefire. From a military point of view that doesn’t make sense.

The underlying motivation for Moscow is energy politics and the supply of natural gas to Europe’s southeastern borders. The discovery of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean is a possible threat to the Russian domination of the European energy market. The construction of the subsea EastMed pipeline could go at the expense of Russia’s market share.

By agreeing on a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement to the conflict, Moscow prevents the collapse of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Thereby the agreement on the determination of the maritime borders of Libya and Turkey is also secured which complicates the construction of alternative energy infrastructure to Europe.

A shaky ceasefire

Russia and Turkey’s effort to negotiate a ceasefire failed in Moscow when General Haftar unexpectedly refused to sign the agreement. Germany and the EU saw this as an opportunity to restore control over the situation after it was caught off guard by the recent developments. Berlin’s asstertiveness, unfortunately, had a low chance of success from the start due to several reasons.

First, the EU is still divided on Libya as France and Italy maintain support for opposing parties. Second, Greece has been sidelined by Berlin as it was not invited to attend the summit. Athens, however, invited General Haftar for talks after the failed peace talks in Moscow where the Greeks claimed to have received support for ‘tearing up’ the maritime agreement between Libya and Turkey.

Also, two days before the summit General Haftar ordered the shutting down of oilfields to put pressure on the GNA. The move shows the leverage Tobruk has over its adversaries in Tripoli who are merely paper tigers. 

Regardless of Haftar’s influence, his power is based on the support of his foreign sponsors. Russia, therefore, needs Egypt’s and the UAE’s support to exert pressure on their proxy in Libya. A lot depends on Tripoli's willingness to compromise. Turkey's support, however, complicates the situation significantly. Therefore, a resumption of fighting in the short term is a likely outcome despite the current ceasefire.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

GM Claims To Have The Next Model T
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets
Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

 U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

 As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

 The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com