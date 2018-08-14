Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 66.63 -0.57 -0.85%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.20 -0.41 -0.56%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.955 +0.025 +0.85%
Mars US 23 hours 67.30 -0.28 -0.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
Urals 16 hours 70.14 +0.56 +0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.75 -0.26 -0.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.75 -0.26 -0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.02 -1.62 -2.51%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.955 +0.025 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.09 +0.94 +1.34%
Murban 2 days 74.49 +1.49 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.80 +0.63 +0.94%
Basra Light 2 days 73.31 +0.73 +1.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.24 +0.82 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Girassol 2 days 73.20 +0.82 +1.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.53 +0.23 +0.57%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.30 +1.17 +3.15%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.35 -1.53 -2.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.95 +0.32 +0.59%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.70 -5.93 -12.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.70 -5.93 -12.19%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.70 -0.93 -1.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.00 +1.37 +2.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.95 -6.68 -12.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.75 -0.26 -0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 16 hours 57.00 -0.25 -0.44%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.86 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 60.99 -0.16 -0.26%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 64.94 -0.16 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 64.94 -0.16 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 63.49 -0.16 -0.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 -0.50 -0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.71 -0.43 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 11 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 17 minutes Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 3 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 25 mins The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 5 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 15 mins Crude Price going to $62.50
  • 10 hours Anyone Worried About the Lira Dragging EVERYTHING Else Down?
  • 3 hours Chinese EV Startup Nio Files for $1.8 billion IPO
  • 15 hours Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 14 hours Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 3 hours WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 14 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 16 hours Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 23 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 6 hours < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility

Breaking News:

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Dollar Strength Is Likely To Cap Oil Price Gains

Dollar Strength Is Likely To Cap Oil Price Gains

An exceptionally strong dollar and…

Southern Company Just Raised Cost Estimates For This Megaproject Again

Southern Company Just Raised Cost Estimates For This Megaproject Again

Southern Company's subsidiary announced yet…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 14, 2018, 3:50 PM CDT crude

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise crude oil inventory build of 3.66 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending August 11, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.499 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 6 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending August 11 in the amount of 1.56 million barrels. Analysts predicted a smaller draw of 583,000 barrels.

Oil prices were trading down earlier on Tuesday, but had rallied in the afternoon prior to the release of the API data on inventories. At 2:18pm EDT, WTI was trading up 0.18% (+$0.12) at $67.32 per barrel, with Brent crude trading up 0.23% (+$0.17) at $72.78 per barrel. The price fluctuations of the day were likely caused by early Saudi Arabia reports that it had curbed output instead of increasing it as was expected, increased tensions between Turkey and the United States, and reports of multiple unsold crude oil cargoes around the Atlantic Basin, with producers including Russia and Nigeria cutting oil prices for certain grades. OPEC’s MOMR published yesterday also painted a picture of diminishing oil demand growth rates, muddying the waters still, as traders work to interpret the multiple catalysts.

US crude oil production—yet another catalyst—as estimated by the Energy Information Administration dipped to 10.8 million bpd for the week ending August 3, coming off the psychologically important high of 11 million bpd from a few weeks ago.

Distillate inventories were also up this week—by 1.94 million barrels, compared to an expected build of 964,000 barrels. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma site increased this week by 1.64 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EDT.

By 4:39pm EDT, WTI was trading at $67.18 and Brent was trading at $72.57.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Indonesia Wants All Contractors To Sell Their Oil To State Firm Pertamina

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Move To Lower Gasoline Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com