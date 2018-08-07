Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Brent Crude 2 hours 74.65 +0.90 +1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.892 -0.005 -0.17%
Mars US 2 hours 68.97 +0.26 +0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
Urals 19 hours 71.37 +0.92 +1.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.74 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.892 -0.005 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.80 +0.30 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 74.65 +0.40 +0.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.44 +0.77 +1.12%
Basra Light 2 days 73.35 +0.43 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.66 +0.60 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 73.46 +0.70 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 40.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.51 +0.52 +1.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.52 +0.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.26 +0.52 +0.75%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.71 +0.52 +0.89%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 +0.52 +0.96%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 +0.52 +0.96%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.01 +0.52 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.01 +0.52 +0.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.01 +0.52 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 19 hours 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.36 -0.79 -1.05%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 63.12 +0.16 +0.25%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.62 +0.16 +0.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.52 +0.52 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes How smart is Trump?
  • 12 minutes Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 11 hours South Korea to tax big tech
  • 26 mins China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 10 hours Facebook Asking Major US Banks for Financial Data
  • 4 hours New Trump Sanctions On Iran Take Effect Despite Pleas From Allies
  • 15 mins Peak Shale - How much and When
  • 12 hours German Start-Up Trials Solar Car That Can Charge As You Drive
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Canada
  • 46 mins China goes against US natural gas
  • 11 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 10 hours Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 20 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 18 hours China threatens tariffs on $60 billion
  • 11 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs

Breaking News:

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

Exxon has a announced some…

Ghana Boosts Natural Gas Production

Ghana Boosts Natural Gas Production

Momentum in Ghana’s hydrocarbons industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 07, 2018, 4:15 PM CDT oilfield

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude oil inventory draw of 6 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending Aug 4, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a draw in crude oil inventories of 3.33 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 5.59 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories for week ending Aug 4 in the amount of 3.1 million barrels. Analysts predicted a draw of 1.7 million barrels.

Oil prices were trading up modestly on Tuesday prior to the release of the API data on inventories, and failed to move much after data release, with WTI trading up 0.12% (+$0.08) at $69.09 per barrel, with Brent crude trading up 1.02% (+$0.75) at $74.50 per barrel as continued trade tensions with China persist and as the United States levied the first round of sanctions on Iran, with the promise of more to come in November. Muddying the waters is the mystery surrounding Saudi Arabia oil production figures which some say was up in July and others say was down

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration came off last week's new high of 11 million bpd, settling back down to 10. 9 million bpd this week, based on weekly estimates provided by the EIA.

Distillate inventories were up this week—by 1.8 million barrels, compared to an expected build of 220,000 barrels. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma site decreased this week by 576,000 barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EDT.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran’s Oil Exports Drop For Third Consecutive Month

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com