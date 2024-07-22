South Korea Could Lead the Way in a Successful Nuclear Renaissance

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 79.78 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 82.40 -0.23 -0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.91 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 -0.014 -0.62%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.460 -0.011 -0.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 262 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.460 -0.011 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 25 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 966 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 25 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 419 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.36 -2.69 -3.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.75 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.36 -2.69 -3.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -2.75 -3.49%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.50 -2.50 -3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Indonesia Considers Russian Crude as Domestic Production Falls

Oil Prices Are Heading for a Second Consecutive Weekly Decline

Oil Prices Are Heading for a Second Consecutive Weekly Decline

Oil prices are headed for…

Oil and Gas Exports Are Increasingly Important for Canada's Economy

Oil and Gas Exports Are Increasingly Important for Canada's Economy

Canada’s oil and gas industry…

China's Largest Oil Refiner Sees Almost No Throughput Growth

China's Largest Oil Refiner Sees Almost No Throughput Growth

China's largest oil refining company,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

South Korea Could Lead the Way in a Successful Nuclear Renaissance

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jul 22, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Three firms initially bid for the Czech project, France’s EDF offered a version of its EPR reactor, the Koreans an APR1000, and Westinghouse also submitted plans for an AP1000.
  • There is very little real competition between nuclear designs or national vendors since the international market, apart from the nations already mentioned, is fairly limited.
  • Despite all the recent hype about small modular reactors, it’s interesting that the Czech government decided to purchase gigawatt-scale reactors.
Nuclear power plant

The Czech government (which controls power company CEZ) has chosen South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) to build up to four new gigawatt-scale reactors at the country's two existing nuclear sites, Dukovany and Temelin. KHNP beat out competitors EDF (France) and Westinghouse (USA). This announcement was interesting for several reasons.

First, there are very few open competitions or “beauty contests” for new reactor projects of this scope. The reason is simple. The Chinese, for example, rely on their own domestic companies for nuclear engineering and construction work, as do the French, Russians, Koreans and Americans—all nations with nuclear development and export programs. As a result, there is very little real competition between nuclear designs or national vendors since the international market, apart from the nations already mentioned, is fairly limited. The Czechs entire nuclear fleet consists of two types of Russian VVERs built by Rosatom and they want to diversify vendors.

Three firms initially bid for the Czech project, France’s EDF offered a version of its EPR reactor, the Koreans an APR1000, and  Westinghouse who also submitted plans for an AP1000. But Westinghouse subsequently dropped out and threatened the Koreans with what sounds like a lawsuit over KHNP’s use of Westinghouse designs. But no matter what, you have to admit it is brave of Westinghouse to even bid on this type of work after what happened the last time. (Hint: Westinghouse went bankrupt, paid Southern Company $3.5 billion in damages, and the two Vogtle reactors cost a total of $36 billion, or about $18 billion apiece.)  The South Koreans have guaranteed a fixed price of $8.6 billion for each of the first two units along with a promise to locate about 60% of the nuclear supply chain in the country, creating many new jobs. It seems pretty clear that the Czechs are hoping the Koreans can replicate their success in building new reactors relatively cheaply and on time as they did with their four-unit project at Barakah in the United Arab Emirates. We should add that the Czech government altered its tender process midway. Initially, it requested foreign bids for only one reactor but subsequently modified the process to include three more reactors, citing significant expected cost advantages.

Related: U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Sees Rebound

Despite all the recent hype about small modular reactors, it’s interesting that the Czech government decided to purchase gigawatt-scale reactors. Why? Because this suggests to us two things: first the AP1000 reactor technology itself already exists and is operating successfully, and equally important, these big units are much cheaper on a price per kWh basis than SMRs. Also, the Czechs in their lengthy press release gave no indication whatsoever that small reactors were even under consideration in their nuclear acquisition plans.

For an American audience, it is important to point out that the typical buyer for a gigawatt scale nuclear plant is China, Britain, the UAE etc., that is, nation-states. The U.S. is alone in permitting its large, privately owned electric utilities to engage in new nuclear construction projects regardless of the assistance they receive from the federal government. But after the Vogtle debacle in Georgia, (which took twice as long and three times the initial cost to complete) we suspect that the prospects for new gigawatt-scale nuclear projects in the U.S. are deader than the proverbial doornail without explicit government guarantees or even outright ownership. We have already said several times with respect to domestic nuclear development that, given the extraordinary cost of these projects, only the U.S. federal government has the balance sheet capacity to permit a domestic nuclear resurgence to occur at any meaningful scale.

But there is a flip side to this notion that only nation-states can afford large nuclear power stations. The smaller, 50mw type SMRs, for example, that have been mentioned in the press recently may appeal to larger corporate buyers like technology firms that have publicly discussed ideas like colocating data centers with modular reactors. Our point here is simple. There are now two distinct markets for new nuclear power plants. The nation-state only market for gigawatt-scale units and a potentially much larger corporate and governmental market for SMRs, a technology that is still emerging.

We think it’s useful to conclude by reviewing our notion of the energy trilemma and where this action by the Czech government fits. The idea of the trilemma is that energy policymakers only have three variables they can maximize—security of energy supply, affordability, and sustainability—but they can only pick two out of three variables. For example, a nation like India which recently found itself short of electricity chose to build new coal-fired power plants since the nation has vast domestic coal reserves and the power from these new plants will be relatively cheap—that’s what maximizing security of supply plus affordability looks like. Obviously, in this context, sustainability gets the short shrift here with all the adverse environmental consequences one can imagine. Nuclear energy looks very different from other sources in terms of the trilemma paradigm. It provides security of supply (it’s relatively easy to warehouse years of nuclear fuel unlike coal or gas), it is also environmentally sustainable with no CO2, SO2, or NOX pollutants (long-term storage of nuclear waste notwithstanding), but it has not proven affordable relative to the alternatives. But for nations lacking indigenous sources of energy, or those presently importing natural gas from unreliable partners, the appeal of new nuclear power plants is obvious.

So, if the South Koreans can pull it off, building the nukes on schedule and on budget, in the European Union, this project could significantly change attitudes toward nuclear power.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Stock Market’s Short-Term Focus Threatens Energy Transition Goals
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian
The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
Saudi Arabia’s Economic Strategy is a Double-Edged Sword for OPEC Stability

Saudi Arabia’s Economic Strategy is a Double-Edged Sword for OPEC Stability
Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories

Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories
Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com