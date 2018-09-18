Oil Prices Up Despite Massive Crude Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 69.54 +0.55 +0.80%
Brent Crude 1 day 78.71 +0.62 +0.79%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Mars US 4 days 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.19 +0.14 +0.18%
Urals 18 hours 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.56 -0.42 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.56 -0.42 -0.55%
Bonny Light 5 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.09 +0.86 +1.28%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 5 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 5 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 5 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 5 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 5 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 5 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 5 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.19 +0.14 +0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 days 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 30.99 -2.85 -8.42%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 58.49 +0.90 +1.56%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 69.14 +0.40 +0.58%
Sweet Crude 5 days 49.74 +0.15 +0.30%
Peace Sour 5 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Peace Sour 5 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 57.99 +0.40 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 54.74 -1.85 -3.27%
Central Alberta 5 days 47.99 +0.40 +0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.56 -0.42 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 66.25 +1.00 +1.53%
Giddings 18 hours 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.81 +0.16 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 63.80 +0.94 +1.50%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.75 +0.94 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 67.75 +0.94 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 66.30 +0.94 +1.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.42 -0.08 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 14 minutes The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 37 mins THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 7 hours Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 5 hours Funding Secured: Saudi Wealth Fund to Invest $1 Billion in Tesla's RIval Lucid to build its EV factory
  • 2 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 23 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 2 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 14 hours Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 5 hours Audi Launches E-Tron Electric SUV With $74,800 Starting Price
  • 1 day Tesla Will Fix Its Cars In-House
  • 8 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 19 hours Senate cancels postal service hearing
  • 22 hours Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 1 day Oil Higher As U.S. Iran Sanctions Raise Supply Concerns

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Up Despite Massive Crude Build

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

New rules on fuel emissions…

Why Is Apple Giving This Tiny Stock A $900 Million Opportunity?

Why Is Apple Giving This Tiny Stock A $900 Million Opportunity?

Apple just became the first…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Up Despite Massive Crude Build

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 18, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Oil

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a mammoth build of 1.25 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending September 14, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.741 million barrels.  

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a hefty draw of 8.636 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending September 14 in the amount of 1.485 million barrels. Analysts predicted a small draw of 104,000 barrels in gasoline inventories for the week.

Oil prices were trading up in afternoon trade prior to the release of the API data on inventories. At 1:56pm EDT, WTI was trading up 0.80% (+$0.55) at $69.54 per barrel—almost $1.00 above last week’s prices. Brent crude was also trading up, by 0.79% (+$0.62) at $78.71—up slightly from last week’s figures.

Tuesday’s rising prices are largely a reflection of persistent supply deficits in Iran and Venezuela and the market’s opinion that Saudi Arabia’s newfound love for $80 Brent will translate into KSA’s reluctance to make up for any real or imagined supply deficits.

In fact, S&P Platts cited JODI data today that showed The Kingdom saw in July its highest crude oil inventory drawdown in eight months.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration was down slightly for week ending September 7 at 10.9 million bpd.

Distillate inventories were up this week—by 1.536 million barrels, compared to an expected build of 651,000 barrels. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site decreased this week by 1.57 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

By 4:40pm EDT, WTI was trading up at $69.54 and Brent was trading up at $78.71.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Exchange Launches Oil Trade In Crimea

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Michael on September 18 2018 said:
    How exactly is a build of just 1.25M barrels massive?? That seems tiny, even if a small draw was expected.
  • MICHAEL L COOPER on September 18 2018 said:
    Beware of this writer; Anyone that claims that an increase of 1.25 million bbls of crude oil is MAMMOTH or MASSIVE(she used both adjectives in the article) knows nothing about the crude oil market. 1.25 million bbls is equivalent to approximately .1% of the previous weeks ending inventory, neither mammoth or massive by any measurement.
  • MICHAEL L COOPER on September 18 2018 said:
    Beware of this writer; Anyone that claims that an increase of 1.25 million bbls of crude oil is MAMMOTH or MASSIVE(she used both adjectives in the article) knows nothing about the crude oil market. 1.25 million bbls is equivalent to approximately .1% of the previous weeks ending inventory, neither mammoth or massive by any measurement.
  • Andrew Hopkins on September 18 2018 said:
    A Mammoth rise of 1.25 mb and a hefty draw of 8 mb the week before.

    Shouldn&#039;t 1.25 be called hefty and 8 be called mammoth.? To be honest these weekly reports are pretty useless.

    Oil will be under pressure in the coming weeks as Iranian oil sanctions kick in and Libya and Venezuela get worse. Trump must be looking for an Iranian regime change . It is no use asking Russia to pump more as Trump has sanctioned them too by not providing western oil expertise and materials...

    Trump&#039;s move on Iran could very well spell disaster for the world. I hope he has a backup plan because cornered rats fight back.
  • Sojc on September 18 2018 said:
    A tiny 1.25 million build is "Massive", but last week's 8.636 million draw was only "hefty". Quite absurd.
  • Mike Wong on September 18 2018 said:
    "The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a mammoth build of 1.25 million barrels "

    "The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending September 14 in the amount of 1.485 million barrels"

    Where is the adjective in front of the gasoline draw. Its not a mammoth draw in gasoline when 1.25M is considered mammoth.
  • Andrew on September 18 2018 said:
    Lol that is not a massive crude build, the past 3 weeks we've seen crude draws 3 to 4 times that. Also, API is consistently wrong, you seem to forget to mention API was off with their estimate by 3 million last week according to EIA. Genscape and S&P Global Platts are much more consistent with their estimates then API is
  • Jay on September 18 2018 said:
    Since when was 1.25 million barrels a massive crude build? Are you short oil?
  • jack ma on September 18 2018 said:
    1.25 million barrels is not mammoth but rather small. Kind of like the winds that were blowing over the news reporter in the recent hurricane yet two cool dudes casually walked by in the background and were not fazed by the 'mammoth' winds. Of course oil is up as there is a mammoth shortage on the way and everyone knows it. Over one trillion dollars of underinvestment in good oil that can be used for things like jet fuel. Shale junk oil does not count really. IMHO
  • Don on September 18 2018 said:
    Why is a build of 1.25 million barrels considered mammoth?

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com