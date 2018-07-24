Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.72 +0.20 +0.29%
Brent Crude 2 hours 73.44 +0.38 +0.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.007 +0.26%
Mars US 2 hours 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
Urals 19 hours 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.69 -0.51 -0.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.007 +0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.18 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 19 hours 73.92 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 69.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.63 +0.51 +0.71%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.12 -0.13 -0.18%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 +0.22 +0.30%
Girassol 19 hours 73.89 +0.12 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 40.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.89 -1.37 -3.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.89 -0.37 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.19 -0.37 -0.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.89 -0.37 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.89 -0.37 -0.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 19 hours 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.20 +0.27 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.47 +0.63 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.42 +0.63 +0.96%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.97 +0.63 +0.98%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.40 -2.57 -3.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 15 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 19 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 6 hours Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 4 hours Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 3 hours Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 2 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 11 hours Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 14 hours Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit
  • 7 hours US production hits record
  • 3 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 9 hours A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 1 day US disavows carbon tax
  • 19 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 9 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 1 day Elon is a full blown con man

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Launches Renewables Fund

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Launches Renewables Fund

Vitol, the world’s biggest oil…

Colorado’s Shale Boom Threatened By Ballot Initiative

Colorado’s Shale Boom Threatened By Ballot Initiative

A ballot initiative to expand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 24, 2018, 3:50 PM CDT oil tanker Aframax

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude oil draw of 3.16 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending July 21, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a smaller draw in crude oil inventories of 2.331 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise build of 629,000 barrels of crude oil.

The API also reported a huge draw in gasoline inventories for week ending July 21 in the amount of 4.87 million barrels. Analysts predicted the draw, but expectations were for a much smaller one of 713,000 barrels.

Crude oil prices were trading up today as tensions continued to escalate between Iran and the United States and as IMF’s prediction that Venezuela would see a million-percent inflation rate this year, making any oil production increases that Venezuela may have had its sights set on seem like a rather lofty goal as PDVSA employees struggle to make ends meet.

At 4:29pm EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading up 0.90% (+$0.61) at $68.50. Brent crude was trading up 0.38% (+$0.28) at $73.34.

US crude oil production hit a new high last week, finally hitting the 11 million bpd mark for the week ending July 13. US production had stagnated in the five weeks prior, holding fast at 10.9 million bpd.

Related: Nord Stream 2's Confusing Endgame

Distillate inventories were also down this week—by 1.32 million barrels, compared to an expected build of 207,000 barrels. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma site rounded out this week of all draws, falling by 808,000 barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EDT.

By 4:43pm EDT, both benchmarks WTI was trading at $68.54 and Brent was trading at $73.36.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Strike At Total’s North Sea Oil Platforms Ends

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com