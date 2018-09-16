Refiners Aren’t To Blame For Climate Change

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 68.99 +0.40 +0.58%
Brent Crude 2 days 78.09 -0.09 -0.12%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.751 -0.049 -1.75%
Mars US 2 days 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
Urals 3 days 76.33 +0.19 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.45 -1.11 -1.62%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.751 -0.049 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 3 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 3 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 3 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 3 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 3 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 33.84 -3.03 -8.22%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.59 -2.78 -4.60%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.74 -1.78 -2.52%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.59 -2.28 -4.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.59 -1.78 -3.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.59 -1.78 -3.05%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.59 -1.78 -3.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 3 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.07 +1.33 +1.73%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.94 +0.40 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.44 +0.40 +0.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 -1.75 -2.89%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.10 -1.53 -1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 minutes US SURPASSES SAUDI ARABIA AS THE WORLD’S TOP OIL PRODUCER
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 17 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 2 hours Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 10 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 2 days Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 10 hours OIL PEOPLE! HELP CREATE A SURE WAY TO CREATE WORLD PEACE! YOU ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN!
  • 7 hours Russia C-Bank Has Oil at $35 Scenario
  • 2 days Tesla's Finance Team Is Losing Another Top Executive
  • 4 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 18 mins Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 2 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 8 mins Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 3 days VW CEO Warns of Higher Than Expected Electric Car Costs
  • 2 days Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 1 hour 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 4 hours US Hampton Roads coal exports at near four-year high

Breaking News:

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Alt Text

Oil Majors See Profit In Carbon Capture And Storage

carbon capture and storage technology…

Alt Text

Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions Set New Record

The average concentration of atmospheric…

Alt Text

An Unexpected Carbon Tax Proposal

Dyed-in-the-wool, rock-ribbed Republicans have proposed…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Refiners Aren’t To Blame For Climate Change

By Robert Rapier - Sep 16, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Refiner

For about a decade, Texas has considered the idea of erecting a coastal barrier to protect against the impacts of hurricanes. Texas A&M researchers concluded that a direct hit to Galveston from a massive hurricane could cause $31.8 billion worth of damage to homes and apartments from a storm surge. This estimate excludes the potential harm to commercial buildings and ports.

The study concluded that building a coastal barrier about 60 miles long from Galveston to the Bolivar Peninsula could reduce the potential damage by 80 percent to $6 billion. Texas subsequently requested $12 billion for the full coastal spine.

However, some enterprising soul recognized that this could also protect significant refining assets around the Houston Ship Channel, and a viral headline was born: Big Oil asks government to protect its Texas facilities from climate change

As one person asked me, “How dare these refiners ask for protection from a problem they caused?” I was asked if I could defend this “outrage”, and indeed I did. Here was the defense.

First, the vast majority of what is being protected isn’t the refineries. This area is a major population center, with numerous homes and businesses. Some of those businesses happen to be refineries, but there are also wetlands, miles of coastline, and two national wildlife refuges in the immediate vicinity. And people. Lots and lots of people.

Related: Major Airlines Expect Oil Prices To Rise

Second, refiners didn’t cause climate change. They played a role, as did everyone who helped find, extract, refine, and transport oil (as well as coal and natural gas). True, many people along the supply chain have profited as a result, but that includes the federal and state governments from oil production taxes, taxes on gasoline, property taxes, and income taxes on oil industry employees and oil company profits.

But the reason refining is a major business is because there is a huge demand for the product. Every person who ever consumed fossil fuels — and that pretty much covers all of us — is complicit in carbon dioxide emissions. We all contribute a share.

Some people like to rationalize that they only consume oil because oil companies suppressed alternatives, but that’s nonsense. Oil is the backbone of transportation in every developed country in the world, not because of a global oil lobbying effort, but because oil was relatively cheap, easy to transport, and easy to use.

So the notion that refiners caused climate change may enable a rage-inducing headline, but I think a fact-checker would label it “Mostly False.”

Related: Russia Looks To Boost Gas Sales In Tighter European Markets

Finally, let’s say that we don’t build this barrier. Who is going to suffer? Refiners? Yes, during a major storm they may go offline like they did during and after last year’s Hurricane Harvey. Remember what happened? Gasoline prices spiked, and there were local gasoline shortages. Does that sound like a better option?

Sure, it’s easy to get outraged over the idea that the oil industry caused climate change and is now asking for taxpayer-funded protection from its effects. But a decision to build the barrier should be made on the basis of a sober assessment of facts, and not on manufactured outrage designed to get clicks.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions Set New Record
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil
Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

 How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

 Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

 How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

How Much Longer Can The Saudis Suppress Oil Prices?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com