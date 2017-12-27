Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 59.77 +0.13 +0.22%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.14 +0.15 +0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.777 +0.045 +1.65%
Mars US 7 hours 60.99 -0.33 -0.54%
Opec Basket 8 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 64.32 +1.25 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Mexican Basket 6 days 54.60 -0.11 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.777 +0.045 +1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 63.53 +1.30 +2.09%
Murban 1 day 66.43 +1.35 +2.07%
Iran Heavy 1 day 62.97 +1.79 +2.93%
Basra Light 1 day 61.84 +1.19 +1.96%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.63 +1.82 +2.81%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Girassol 1 day 65.80 +1.61 +2.51%
Opec Basket 8 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 35.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 75 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 75 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 75 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 75 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 75 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 75 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 75 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 75 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Giddings 1 day 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.41 +0.31 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.59 -0.33 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.09 -0.33 -0.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +1.50 +3.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.72 +1.50 +2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 10 hours Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 11 hours Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 12 hours Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 15 hours Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 1 day The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 1 day China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 2 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 5 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 5 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 6 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 6 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 6 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 6 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 6 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 6 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 6 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 6 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 7 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 7 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 7 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 7 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 7 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 8 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 8 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 8 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 8 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 8 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 8 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 8 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 9 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 9 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 9 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 9 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 9 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 9 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 9 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Brent crude prices spiked following…

The Biggest Factors In Future Oil Production

The Biggest Factors In Future Oil Production

As OPEC’s oil production reaches…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 27, 2017, 3:59 PM CST oil industry

Oil prices fell on Wednesday from 2.5-year highs in anticipation of the U.S. crude inventory data reports.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 6.0 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending December 22, marking four large draws in as many weeks. Analysts had expected a smaller drawdown of 3.97 million barrels of the fuel.

Supply risk has increased in 2017 as a side-effect of the OPEC output cut deal, and disruptions now have a much stronger effect on oil prices in a quickly tightening market. Outages in Libya and the North Sea have pushed prices upward in recent days, with WTI briefly surpassing the $60 milestone.

On the flipside, the Permian Basin, U.S.’ most prolific shale patch, has beaten its own production record, pumping an estimated 815 million barrels of crude this year. U.S. shale producers expect to further boost output in 2018, soaring above 10.5 million bpd.

In the short term, however, increased production hasn’t led to a surge in U.S. crude inventories. In fact, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts predicted a drop in crude inventories for the fourth consecutive week, and were confirmed by this week’s API report.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a large draw of 5.222 million barrels of crude oil, along with an increase in gasoline inventories of 2.001 million barrels.

This week, the API is reporting another strong build in gasoline inventories at 3.1 million barrels for the week ending December 22. The results came in close to forecasts for a 1.278-million-barrel build.

Related: Chinese Ships Caught Illegally Selling Oil To North Korea

Distillate inventories saw a surprise build this week of 2.8 million barrels, against a forecast of a 584,000-barrel draw.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site decreased by 1.3 million barrels this week.

The dip in US crude oil inventories comes after weeks and weeks of increasing oil production in the United States, growing from an average of 8.946 million bpd in the first week of January of this year and reaching an average of 9.789 million bpd for week ending December 15.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on oil inventories is due to be released on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. EDT due to the Christmas holiday.

By 4:43pm EST, the WTI benchmark was trading down 0.63% on the day to $59.59 while Brent was trading down 0.96% on the day at $65.82.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

 Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 Alt text

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Alt text

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com