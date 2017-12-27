How China Is Killing India’s Solar Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.78 +0.14 +0.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.15 +0.16 +0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.777 +0.045 +1.65%
Mars US 7 hours 60.99 -0.33 -0.54%
Opec Basket 8 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 64.32 +1.25 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Mexican Basket 6 days 54.60 -0.11 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.777 +0.045 +1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 63.53 +1.30 +2.09%
Murban 1 day 66.43 +1.35 +2.07%
Iran Heavy 1 day 62.97 +1.79 +2.93%
Basra Light 1 day 61.84 +1.19 +1.96%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.63 +1.82 +2.81%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Girassol 1 day 65.80 +1.61 +2.51%
Opec Basket 8 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 35.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 75 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 75 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 75 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 75 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 75 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 75 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 75 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 75 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Giddings 1 day 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.41 +0.31 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.59 -0.33 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.09 -0.33 -0.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +1.50 +3.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.72 +1.50 +2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 10 hours Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 11 hours Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 12 hours Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 15 hours Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 1 day The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 1 day China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 2 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 5 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 5 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 6 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 6 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 6 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 6 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 6 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 6 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 6 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 6 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 7 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 7 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 7 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 7 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 7 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 8 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 8 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 8 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 8 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 8 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 8 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 8 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 9 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 9 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 9 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 9 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 9 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 9 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 9 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Alt Text

This Solar Cell Transformation Will Make Self-Driving Cars Safer

A new breakthrough with solar…

Alt Text

The Solar Tech That Is Making Cleaner Oil

As oil’s supermajors face increasing…

Alt Text

Is The U.S. Solar Boom In Jeopardy?

The Trump administration is weighing…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

How China Is Killing India’s Solar Industry

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 27, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Solar

India’s solar energy plans seem to have run into a spot of a bother.

The Indian government’s target is to boost installed solar power capacity more than five-fold to 100 gigawatt (GW) by 2022.

The problem, though, is India meets about 85 percent of its solar cell demand through imports from China, and photovoltaic modules account for over half the costs of a solar project.

Now, the Indian government is left contemplating whether the domestic industry of solar cells and modules manufacturers should be “protected” from cheap imports. In that vein, the government is actively thinking of imposing an anti-dumping duty.

In a related development over last week, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has come out with a “concept note” for offering “direct financial support” of approximately U.S. $1.7 billion (Rs 11,000 crore), as well as a tech upgrade fund for solar manufacture. At the same time, it has said cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country is “obsolete.”

The concept note pointed India had installed capacity for producing 3.1 GW of cells and 8.8 GW of modules, but even this capacity was not being fully exploited because of obsolete technology. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy believes only 1.5 GW of cell manufacture and 3 GW of module manufacture is being used. Related: A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

Now, as per the concept note, the Indian government aims to provide a 30 percent subsidy for setting up new plants, while also expanding existing ones. Heavy equipment required to set up projects shall also be exempt from customs duty, according to the scheme to be operated by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency.

According to a news report, the Ministry’s note targets creation of solar cell manufacturing capacity of 10 GW over five years and includes interest subvention of 3 percent to manufacturers, setting up new capacity for loans taken through state-managed banks.

Cheap imports from China have brought down solar power tariffs to record lows, according to the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association. The latter has now petitioned the government to impose an anti-dumping duty on inbound shipments from China.

The concessions that the concept note speaks of are expected to bring down reliance on imports from China.

Already, there is a slowdown in fresh investments in this sector.

In November, tenders for new projects declined by 25 percent to 300 megawatt (MW) and auction of new offerings dropping by 98 percent to just 5 MW from levels of activity seen in October. According to the latest solar market update for the third quarter published by renewable energy market tracker Mercom Capital, a total of 1,456 MW of solar power projects was tendered and 1,232 MW auctioned in the period. The figures represented a marked reduction from the activity seen in the second quarter that saw 3,408 MW of solar projects tendered and 2,505 MW auctioned. Related: Trump To Rollback Deepwater Horizon Regulations

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Safeguards and Anti-Dumping held the first oral hearing last Tuesday to investigate allegations of dumping imported solar cells and modules.

The domestic solar panel manufacturing industry, in a petition, had submitted that around 80 percent of the market had been taken away by imports. The domestic industry has taken the position that as imports harm the indigenous sector, a retrospective duty should be imposed on the importers. But this was challenged by some solar power project developers, who used the argument that silicon wafers required to make solar cells were also being imported, mainly from China, hence the domestic sector had no choice but to be dependent on imports.

The prices of panels have crashed to $0.32 per kWh from $0.50 per kWh in three years, owing to global over-capacity and “dumping” by China. The tariff for solar power projects has fallen by 80 percent in six years.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Solar Tech That Is Making Cleaner Oil
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected
What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

 Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

 A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

 Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Most Commented

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com